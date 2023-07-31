New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide

Hitman World of Assassination will add new Elusive Target based on real-life DJ Dimitri Vegas

Dimitri Vegas supplied voiceover and likeness for The Drop Elusive Target, which will be deployed in Hitman World of Assassination sometime in Fall 2023.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via IO Interactive
4

It’s been a while since Hitman World of Assassination has had any new Elusive Targets to chase. That’s changing this Fall 2023, though. IO Interactive has announced an all-new Elusive Target, The Drop. This one is coming in fall 2023, and features real-life DJ and actor Dimitri Vegas. Vegas provided his voice and likeness for the new target and you’ll be able to hunt said target down when they become active later this year.

IO Interactive shared the details on the upcoming Dimitri Vegas-inspired Elusive Target on its website on July 31, 2023. We don’t have a location or release date for the Elusive Target, but it sounds like its coming soon.

Vegas himself was excited to share the news and provided further commentary on the upcoming launch of the Elusive Target mission featuring his character:

Vegas will also mark one of the first new Elusive Targets added to Hitman World of Assassination since The Ascensionist appeared in Dubai in October 2021. There’s been plenty of other content, but Elusive Targets have mostly been repeats up to this point.

And so, it looks like we can look forward to some interesting new content with Dimitri Vegas’ Elusive Target coming to Hitman World of Assassination this fall 2023. Stay tuned for an official launch date and more details as we get closer to the release window.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola