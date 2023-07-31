Hitman World of Assassination will add new Elusive Target based on real-life DJ Dimitri Vegas Dimitri Vegas supplied voiceover and likeness for The Drop Elusive Target, which will be deployed in Hitman World of Assassination sometime in Fall 2023.

It’s been a while since Hitman World of Assassination has had any new Elusive Targets to chase. That’s changing this Fall 2023, though. IO Interactive has announced an all-new Elusive Target, The Drop. This one is coming in fall 2023, and features real-life DJ and actor Dimitri Vegas. Vegas provided his voice and likeness for the new target and you’ll be able to hunt said target down when they become active later this year.

IO Interactive shared the details on the upcoming Dimitri Vegas-inspired Elusive Target on its website on July 31, 2023. We don’t have a location or release date for the Elusive Target, but it sounds like its coming soon.

We’re excited to announce a brand-new Elusive Target coming to HITMAN World of Assassination featuring international superstar DJ and actor Dimitri Vegas. Featuring Dimitri Vegas’ likeness and voiceover work, the upcoming mission will be available for free to all HITMAN World of Assassination players later this year.



Dimitri Vegas will take on the role of “The Drop” – a DJ-turned-drug impresario bent on controlling the scene one way or another.

Vegas himself was excited to share the news and provided further commentary on the upcoming launch of the Elusive Target mission featuring his character:

I’m extremely excited to be a part of the Hitman universe. It’s always exciting to be involved in creative projects and I’m looking forward to seeing how everyone reacts to my character when the mission launches later this year.

Vegas will also mark one of the first new Elusive Targets added to Hitman World of Assassination since The Ascensionist appeared in Dubai in October 2021. There’s been plenty of other content, but Elusive Targets have mostly been repeats up to this point.

And so, it looks like we can look forward to some interesting new content with Dimitri Vegas’ Elusive Target coming to Hitman World of Assassination this fall 2023. Stay tuned for an official launch date and more details as we get closer to the release window.