Weekend Discussion - July 30, 2023

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Taking a cold shower every day

I've recently discovered WheezyWaiter's YouTube channel and I love it. He does all these month-long challenges where he trials something people recommend, like cold showers a day, cutting sugar or caffeine, and others.

Aztecross gives his view on Remnant 2

Though it is a sponsored video, he's a pretty upstanding bloke. Glad to hear he's been enjoying his time with it. I loved it too, in fact, you should check out my Remnant 2 review.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It wouldn't be a Sam Chandler Weekend Discussion without some sudoku. Let's relax!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Love a good perfect timing

Set to some great music too.

Just how big was Barbenheimer?

Looks like it set a lot of records.

Ogre1 still pops off

I remember watching his Halo 2 montages back in the day.

The only X I care about

Release this version of the Xbox, you cowards.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend.

Sam's ginger cat Rad curled up sleeping

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola