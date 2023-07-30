Weekend Discussion - July 30, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Taking a cold shower every day

I've recently discovered WheezyWaiter's YouTube channel and I love it. He does all these month-long challenges where he trials something people recommend, like cold showers a day, cutting sugar or caffeine, and others.

Aztecross gives his view on Remnant 2

Though it is a sponsored video, he's a pretty upstanding bloke. Glad to hear he's been enjoying his time with it. I loved it too, in fact, you should check out my Remnant 2 review.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It wouldn't be a Sam Chandler Weekend Discussion without some sudoku. Let's relax!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Love a good perfect timing

Set to some great music too.

Just how big was Barbenheimer?

OK, I'm gonna do this.



Here's an ongoing thread of every major and stupidly minor crazy thing that Barbenheimer did at the box office this weekend. pic.twitter.com/kvyp4JaCWr — Jonathan (@jonathanmb32) July 23, 2023

Looks like it set a lot of records.

Ogre1 still pops off

Just ahead of my 37th birthday - Sometimes things click still. It's fun how games can make you feel young again, even if only for a moment 👴⌛️ pic.twitter.com/9yUJtswKZV — Ogre1 (real) (@DanRyanOGRE1) July 27, 2023

I remember watching his Halo 2 montages back in the day.

The only X I care about

This X hits the spot. Sorry “Twitter.” pic.twitter.com/xJQ9YCqKmd — Seamus Blackley (@SeamusBlackley) July 26, 2023

Release this version of the Xbox, you cowards.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

