Watch the Final Fantasy 14 Fan Festival 2023 keynote here Final Fantasy 14's developers and fans are reuniting in Las Vegas. Here's how to watch the FF14 Fan Festival keynote.

This is one of the biggest weekends in a long time for Final Fantasy 14 fans. The Final Fantasy 14 Fan Festival has come to Las Vegas and marks the first time that the game's developers and massive fan base have come together in person since the COVID-19 pandemic. As one might imagine, this will be a weekend filled with celebrations and some exciting announcements.

Watch the Final Fantasy 14 Fan Festival 2023 keynote here

The Final Fantasy 14 Fan Festival 2023 keynote will air on Friday, July 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m.ET. It can be viewed on the Final Fantasy 14 Twitch channel and the Final Fantasy 14 YouTube channel. You can also watch everything live through the helpful video embed above.

The keynote address will see Final Fantasy 14 Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida (fresh off his duties as producer for Final Fantasy 16) take the live stage at the Las Vegas Convention Center. While there are no specifics regarding what he'll be discussing, expect to learn more about the future of Square Enix's long-running MMORPG, including a possible expansion announcement.

Square Enix has a full two-day block of programming lined up, which will include the Opening Ceremony, panels, and concerts celebrating Final Fantasy 14. A lot has changed with the release of the Endwalker expansion, and that has included the conclusion of the 10-year Realm Reborn storyline. Is Square ready for a full-blown expansion that explores uncharted territory? Tune in to find out.

We'll be watching the Final Fantasy 14 Fan Festival 2023 keynote along with everybody else. If there are any exciting announcements, we'll be sure to bring them to you here at Shacknews.