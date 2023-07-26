ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 351 We begin a Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door journey tonight on Stevetendo!

It’s been quite some time since we played a Super Mario RPG on the show. Tonight, we’re staying on the Nintendo GameCube with Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door. This entry in the Paper Mario series is viewed by most as the best Paper Mario game the series has to offer. I remember this Paper Mario having a darker look and feel to it as compared to the Nintendo 64 game.

I also remember it being a pretty challenging game too. When I was younger, I recall getting to the final boss and not being able to beat it. It’s time to give this game another shot and hopefully beat it this time around. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for the start of a Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door playthrough.

Elder Goomba helps Mario throughout his journey. He's hard of hearing so we'll have to shout!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show will be more of our Super Mario Galaxy playthrough as well as more Donkey Kong 1994. Super Mario Galaxy looks like it's going to be a long playthrough but we're having a great time with Donkey Kong too.

