Google (GOOGL) CFO Ruth Porat takes on newly-created role of President & Chief Investment Officer

Google (GOOGL) shared its Q2 2023 earnings report earlier today, chronicling its financial performance over the past few months. While the report primarily focused on financial news, it also included some interesting tidbits about the company’s business at large, including an interesting change amongst its leadership group. Ruth Portat, who serves as the company’s CFO, will also take on the newly created role of Chief Investment Officer.
The news of Ruth Porat’s new position at Google can be found in the company’s Q2 2023 earnings report. It’s here that the company explains the new position, and reveals that Porat will continue to serve as CFO while the company scouts a successor.
