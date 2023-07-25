Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Google (GOOGL) CFO Ruth Porat takes on newly-created role of President & Chief Investment Officer

Google's Q2 2023 earnings report also came with an unexpected promotion for Ruth Porat.
Donovan Erskine
Getty Images
2

Google (GOOGL) shared its Q2 2023 earnings report earlier today, chronicling its financial performance over the past few months. While the report primarily focused on financial news, it also included some interesting tidbits about the company’s business at large, including an interesting change amongst its leadership group. Ruth Portat, who serves as the company’s CFO, will also take on the newly created role of Chief Investment Officer.

The news of Ruth Porat’s new position at Google can be found in the company’s Q2 2023 earnings report. It’s here that the company explains the new position, and reveals that Porat will continue to serve as CFO while the company scouts a successor.

The Google logo on an office building. The Os are made up of the LGBTQIA+ flag colors.

Source: Google

The Q2 2023 earnings report that this news comes from also showed an earnings and revenue beat for Google. Make Shacknews your home for the biggest finance stories in the worlds of tech and gaming.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

