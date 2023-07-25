Armored Core 6 will have 1v1 & 3v3 multiplayer PvP It seems like Armored Core 6 is taking a page right out of games like Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme Vs. in its approach to multiplayer.

Today saw a major drop of Armored Core 6 news on multiple fronts. Between FromSoftware’s gameplay reveal and a wealth of previews and interviews launching today, there’s a lot for fans to take in, one of which regarded multiplayer. PvP combat isn’t something new to Armored Core, but Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon will also reportedly have 3v3 team mech fights in what FromSoftware leads are calling a “mecha festival”.

Armored Core 6’s multiplayer was detailed in a recent interview with director Masaru Yamamura at PC Gamer. It was there that Yamamura revealed that the series’ classic 1v1 PvP will be returning, as well as a new 3v3 mode.

“There is a PvP mode, online PvP that has both 1v1 and 3v3 matches. The idea behind the 3v3 is more of a 'mecha festival,' with metal flying everywhere,” Yamamura explained. “We hope you can look forward to that.”

It looks like bullets, rockets, laser swords, artillery, and further armaments will be flying about in a whirlwind of mecha combat chaos when we get into 3v3 matches.

While players will sometimes be joined by other mechs in the single-player missions, co-op and invasions won't be part of Armored Core 6's campaign.

Source: FromSoftware

Of course, multiplayer in FromSoftware games has often happened in the main campaigns as well. To that end, Yamamura was asked if FromSoftware would be incorporating an invasion mechanic into Armored Core 6 where other players could interrupt a single-player mission to fight other players or maybe even assist them. Yamamura said this is not the case in Armored Core 6.

“There were instances where we thought [invasions] might be interesting to incorporate, maybe other multiplayer elements, but at the end of the day we wanted this to be focused on the single-player experience first and foremost," Yamamura said. "We wanted to focus on that assembly aspect, and that experience of personalizing and assembling your AC, constantly optimizing yourself in response to these different situations. We wanted that to be the core focus, and we wanted the story to carry through that.”

It looks like players won’t be able to invade other players games, but Armored Core 6 is looking pretty incredible with a tough tutorial and massive boss fights. With the game launching in August 2023, stay tuned for more coverage right here at Shacknews.