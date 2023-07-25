Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Armored Core 6's July gameplay reveal showed off nimble duels & skyscraper-sized bosses

The latest look at gameplay in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon gave a look at absolutely massive foes and formidable rival mech duels.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via FromSoftware
1

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco promised a lengthy new look at Armored Core 6 today and they delivered massively. The 12-minute gameplay presentation gave us a lengthy look at battles and missions in the game, and it included some incredible spectacles. At one point we got to see a proper mech duel with a rival pilot, but we also got to see a battle with a machine the size of a massive industrial factory.

The Armored Core 6 gameplay presentation was shown on the Bandai Namco YouTube channel on July 25, 2023. The 12-minute presentation gave us a look at several builds of mechs, a few missions with close and long-range combat, a duel with a well-equipped enemy mech, and a battle with an absolutely massive mobile base. That last one was arguably the most impressive. During the mission, the player character speeds through a desert towards a looming shadow in the windy sands. When we get close enough, it becomes apparent that the shadow is a massive structure, and that structure is moving. It’s an operational mech the size of a skyscraper, and we have to destroy it piece by piece.

Armored Core 6 gameplay versus a massive weapons platform, Strider
One of the enemies shown during the Armored Core 6 gameplay presentation was a skyscraper-sized mobile weapons platform.
Source: FromSoftware

That wasn’t all that was fun to see in the Armored Core 6 gameplay presentation. We were also shown a showdown with a rival pilot and their mech. During this segment, the player and enemy mech danced around an arena shooting off volley after volley of their armaments before coming in for some close-quarters combat. It was fun to see and looked challenging to say the least. Mech builds will be a major returning part of the experience in Armored Core 6 and whatever your build is could determine your effectiveness in the fight, but reflexes and skills look like they’ll also factor into the fight in a big way.

Armored Core 6 is supposed to launch this coming August 2023, but we also got another big look at the game’s opening segments. Check out our thoughts on the tutorial and its big boss and stay tuned for more Armored Core 6 coverage leading up to launch.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola