Armored Core 6's July gameplay reveal showed off nimble duels & skyscraper-sized bosses The latest look at gameplay in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon gave a look at absolutely massive foes and formidable rival mech duels.

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco promised a lengthy new look at Armored Core 6 today and they delivered massively. The 12-minute gameplay presentation gave us a lengthy look at battles and missions in the game, and it included some incredible spectacles. At one point we got to see a proper mech duel with a rival pilot, but we also got to see a battle with a machine the size of a massive industrial factory.

The Armored Core 6 gameplay presentation was shown on the Bandai Namco YouTube channel on July 25, 2023. The 12-minute presentation gave us a look at several builds of mechs, a few missions with close and long-range combat, a duel with a well-equipped enemy mech, and a battle with an absolutely massive mobile base. That last one was arguably the most impressive. During the mission, the player character speeds through a desert towards a looming shadow in the windy sands. When we get close enough, it becomes apparent that the shadow is a massive structure, and that structure is moving. It’s an operational mech the size of a skyscraper, and we have to destroy it piece by piece.

One of the enemies shown during the Armored Core 6 gameplay presentation was a skyscraper-sized mobile weapons platform.

Source: FromSoftware

That wasn’t all that was fun to see in the Armored Core 6 gameplay presentation. We were also shown a showdown with a rival pilot and their mech. During this segment, the player and enemy mech danced around an arena shooting off volley after volley of their armaments before coming in for some close-quarters combat. It was fun to see and looked challenging to say the least. Mech builds will be a major returning part of the experience in Armored Core 6 and whatever your build is could determine your effectiveness in the fight, but reflexes and skills look like they’ll also factor into the fight in a big way.

Armored Core 6 is supposed to launch this coming August 2023, but we also got another big look at the game’s opening segments. Check out our thoughts on the tutorial and its big boss and stay tuned for more Armored Core 6 coverage leading up to launch.