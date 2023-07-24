Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Armored Core 6 will have a new gameplay presentation tomorrow

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco are set to show off around 12 minutes of new gameplay from the much-anticipated mech action game.
TJ Denzer
Image via FromSoftware
2

With the release of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon only about a month away, hype is high for the next installment of FromSoftware’s customizable mech action game, and the developer is going to show us more tomorrow. It was recently announced that a presentation is planned for this week from FromSoftware and Bandai Namco focusing entirely on Armored Core 6 gameplay. The presentation is expected to show off 12 minutes of gameplay, at least some of which has never been seen.

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco announced the upcoming Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon gameplay presentation early this week. The gameplay preview is expected to take place on July 25, 2023, at 6:45 a.m. PT / 9:45 a.m. ET. During the presentation, we’ll be taken on a 12-minute “gameplay briefing” of Armored Core 6. It’s likely that during that 12 minutes, most of the footage will be gameplay we’ve yet to see so far.

This upcoming presentation should come as a delight to fans who have been waiting anxiously for the launch of Armored Core 6. Officially unveiled at The Game Awards 2022, Armored Core 6 is one of the first core games to come to the franchise in over a decade, and could be one of the first good ones in the franchise in even longer after the missteps of Armored Core 5. In a previous preview, we enjoyed how much FromSoftware is increasing the scale and speed of how everything feels in the game’s missions.

We’re sure to see some of that scale and speed in action when FromSoftware and Bandai Namco go live with the Armored Core 6 gameplay presentation tomorrow. If there are any major reveals, we’ll be sure to share them here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

