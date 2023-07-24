Thirsty Suitors devs 'Wanted to make a game for us' For the developers, creating a game with an immigrant story was an important part of the original idea for Thirsty Suitors.

Thirsty Suitors has been in development for a while now but the release date is rapidly approaching. We wanted to learn more about what’s coming so we tracked down game director Chandana Ekanayake and narrative designer Meghna Jayanth at Summer Game Fest and picked their brains about this intriguing indie title.

In terms of where the idea for the game came from, Ekanayake mentions that the team wanted to focus on an immigrant story. The team is made up of a diverse range of developers and so the process of crafting this narrative came naturally. Despite it being an immigrant story, as Ekanayake puts it, it’s also no doubt relatable to many people. “It’s not a game about saving the world,” Jayanth said. “It’s a game about going home and saving your family.”

As for the gameplay, there’s a great mash-up of genres in Thirsty Suitors. Players will partake in skateboarding, QTE dance-offs, and some cooking elements all while attempting to repair relationships throughout the story.

Thirsty Suitors is slated for a November 2, 2023 release date across PC, Xbox consoles, PlayStation systems, and Nintendo Switch.