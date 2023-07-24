ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 349 Super Mario Galaxy playthrough starts on Stevetendo. In space, no one will hear you scream but they will hear a yahoo!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re jumping into the vast reaches of space with Super Mario in Super Mario Galaxy. For those who don’t know, Super Mario Galaxy was on the Nintendo Wii, complete with those motion controls you all love so much. It was released on the Nintendo Switch as part of the 3D All-Stars collection that had Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Galaxy. The game still has motion controls but you can get around them by playing the game with a Nintendo Switch Pro controller.

The fan base had issues with the 3D All-Stars collection when it was released because it was a limited release. At the time, the game was only going to be available for purchase until a certain date. Super Mario 35, the battle royale Mario game followed a similar business model, which was frowned upon by the fan base as well. The major difference between the two is that you can still play the 3D collection but Mario 35 is unplayable. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for the start of a Super Mario Galaxy playthrough. I promise I’ll try and not complain about the controls too much.

If you don't feed your piranha plant, it goes nuts and mutates in space!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. A new week means new playthroughs on the Stevetendo show. Everyday this week we'll be starting a brand new game on the program. It starts with Super Mario Galaxy on Monday. Then the likes of Donkey Kong 1994 and Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door round out the week.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is such a massive game and there’s so much to see and do. You’re bound to miss something along the way. That being said, if you listen to only one thing I tell you, it should be to check out all the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom videos and guides. These guides will help you find all kinds of treasure and hidden goodies. If retro gaming is more your speed, then make sure you subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel through Prime Gaming.

New playthroughs all three days this week on the Stevetendo show but what will we play after these games end? Keep thinking of games that you would like me to play on the Stevetendo show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch Online service, it’s got a pretty good chance to be played on the program. No baseball score to check during the livestream so it’s all Super Mario Galaxy tonight!