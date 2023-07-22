Another Crab's Treasure is Dark Souls meets under-the-sea shenanigans We got together with the devs at Aggro Crab to talk about their upcoming game, Another Crab's Treasure, and how it creates the first-ever Shells-like adventure.

Another Crab’s Treasure asks a simple question. If you were a hermit crab and you lost the best shell you had, what would you do to get it back? In this case, you’re going to have to go on an adventure and fight other crabs and further sea life, collecting makeshift shells along your way. It’s an undersea action-adventure that has been described as a Darks Souls-like… but with crabs… so a Shells-like! And we caught up to Aggro Crab co-foundeers Caelan Pollock and Nick Kaman to talk about how this game is coming together.

Pollock is also running narrative direction on Another Crab’s Treasure while Kaman takes up the game’s art direction. Pollock isn’t shy about saying the game’s structure is inspired by that of Dark Souls. It’s set in a crumbling underwater world full of pollution and trash, and you’re a hermit crab living there that just lost your awesome shell to a loan shark (perhaps an actual shark). We’re going to take our crab friend on on a treasure hunt that will see us fight other sea life for the best goodies possible so we can buy back our little crab’s shell.

It wasn’t just Dark Souls that inspired Another Crab’s Treasure. Kaman told us that the idea for this game came to him as a dream about a hermit crab who uses various shells to gain different powers and stats for combat, a lot like Kirby. The trick was putting this idea into action. At one point, Kaman said it was being developed as a mobile game, but was tabled while the team worked on other things such as Going Under. Eventually, reviving the idea of Another Crab’s Treasure as a Souls-like came around as the team was pondering a pitch for its next big game.

