How to hide your helmet - Remnant 2 If you'd rather see your character's head and face, here's how you can hide your head gear in Remnant 2.

Remnant 2 is upon us and players around the world are starting to dig into Gunfire Games’ most recent offering. There are a plethora of options for players to comb through to customize their experience, including the option to hide their helmet so they can bask in the glory that is their created character’s face.

How to hide your helmet

Players can hide their helmet by opening their menu and navigating to the Options screen. From there, choose Gameplay, then scroll down until you see the option to Show Helmet. Simply toggle this option off and return to your game. From this point forward your character won’t display their helmet, although they will still retain its benefits as a piece of armor. This is purely an aesthetic change, so whether you toggle your head gear on or off is entirely up to your preference.

You can also change the Show Helmet setting any time, or as many times you’d like. Perhaps you pick up a helmet that not only fits your build well, but also looks great. You can adjust the Show Helmet setting back and forth depending on your mood in that moment.

