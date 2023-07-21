How to get more Archetypes - Remnant 2 The Dual Archetypes mechanic lets players equip two Archetypes, but first you'll need to unlock them.

Archetypes are a new class-like system in Remnant 2. This gives players a foundation on which to create their build and gives them even more skills and perks to use in combat. While you will be limited to one right at the start, it’s possible to equip a second Archetype, and even unlock more – provided you know where to look.

How to unlock Archetypes



After selecting your starting Archetype, you’ll no doubt wind up wanting to unlock more and equip a second one to gain additional benefits. You can unlock additional Archetypes by purchasing the associated item from the vendor and then taking it to Wallace to transform into another Archetype:

Challenger – Purchase the Old Metal Tool from Reggie

Handler – Purchase the Old Whistle from Mudtooth

Hunter – Purchase the Rusty Medal from Brabus

Medic – Purchase the Medic Pin from Dr. Norah

After buying the item from the vendor, go and speak with Wallace. You can find Wallace along the water’s edge of Ward 13, up high in a small cubicle overlooking the dock. It will cost a handful of scrap to unlock the Archetype, so come prepared.

Challenger



To unlock the Challenger Archetype, speak with Reggie and purchase the Old Metal Tool. Reggie can be found toward the entrance of Ward 13, sitting beside Mudtooth, with a game of chess on a table behind them. Buy the metal tool and then speak with Wallace at the dock.

Handler



The Handler Archetype is unlocked by speaking with Mudtooth and purchasing the Old Whistle. Mudtooth is sleeping on a chair beside Reggie. Wake him up and then speak with him. Select the option that you have no more questions and you should see his trading option. Buy the whistle and take it to Wallace.

Medic



To get the Medic Archetype, head to the entrance of Ward 13 near the farm and look for the medic flag. Speak with Doctor Norah and purchase the Medic Pin from her. Take the pin to Wallace by the dock to complete the unlock process.

Hunter



The last of the core four Archetypes you can unlock is the Hunter. Head to the firing range just past the World Shard and talk with Brabus. Purchase the Rusty Medal from him and then, you guessed it, go speak with Wallace.

How to use a second Archetype

Once you’ve unlocked another Archetype, you will want to equip it. The ability to Dual Archetype is only available once 10 Trait Points have been earned. Check how many Trait Points you have by going to the Traits tab. At the top will be a counter for how many available points you have to spend and a total number of trait points earned.



After receiving 10 Trait Points, a new slot will appear in the Character Screen above the amulet and the right-side of the Archetype tab will have a slot for your secondary Archetype. Select the empty slot and choose which Archetype you want to use as your auxiliary class. It is free to swap and change Archetypes at any time.

Keep in mind that only your Primary Archetype will benefit from its Prime perk. If you want to use another Archetype’s Prime perk, switch it to your main slot. For example, the Challenger’s Prime perk allows it to get back up and keep fighting if it sustains lethal damage (but only once every 10 minutes) while the Handler’s Prime perk lets the dog companion try to revive the Handler and the allies. You can’t have both effects going at once – you must choose which you prefer!

Unlocking more Archetypes and equipping a second one is straightforward in Remnant 2. Only a little bit of progress will be needed before the Dual Archetype mechanic is unlocked. Just remember that it does cost scrap to buy the new classes, so you will need to choose wisely, at least while you’re still trying to get a good supply going. For more Remnant 2 guides, you’re already in the right place.