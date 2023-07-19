ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 348 The last chapter of Live A Live begins tonight on Stevetendo!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re jumping back into our Live A Live playthrough. During the last Live A Live episode, we finished the Middle Ages chapter and completed the main story. However, after finishing the Middle Ages chapter, we unlocked a bonus secret chapter as a final ending of the game.

During the livestream last episode, I was told by my viewers that the final chapter plays differently if you use the main character of the Middle Ages chapter instead of any of the other characters. I will try and play the final chapter multiple times tonight so we can get multiple endings for the game. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, tonight should be the final Live A Live episode on the show. If that’s the case, I’ll give my thoughts and review for the game too!

A super team-up was the only thing missing from Live A Live. It looks like the secret chapter has that team up!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Coming up on the program are three new playthroughs. We finished Pikmin on Monday night and are close to finishing Live A Live. We were planning to start something new next Wednesday night anyway so why not make it a full week of new games.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a great game and my game of the year thus far.

Next week on the show there will be quite a few new playthroughs beginning. It will be the perfect time to suggest a game for me to play on the show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch Online Service, then it could be in the running to be played on the show. The summer is heating up so let the Stevetendo show help cool things down! Mets and White Sox are continuing their series in New York so we’ll be checking the score during the livestream!