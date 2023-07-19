Bungie founder forms Look North World studio with former EA & Kongregate devs Alex Seropian's new studio is making its first game in Unreal Engine in Fortnite.

One of the founding members of Bungie, Alex Seropian, has opened a new studio with a number of other veteran devs from the likes of Electronic Arts and GameStop’s Kongregate this week. Look North World is a new venture from Seropian and his newly assembled crew and the group is already prepping their first game in an interesting new setting: Unreal Engine in Fortnite (UEFN).

Look North World’s opening was announced in a press release on July 19, 2023, as reported by GamesIndustry.biz. The studio is being run by Alex Seropian, who will act as CEO of the group. Further staff includes Jay Pecho as chief financial officer, Patrick Moran as chief operating officer, Kyle Marks as studio creative director, Aaron Marroquin as principal artist, and Prashant Patil as the studio’s art director. The team also shared a look at its first project, Outlaw Corral, which is being developed inside of Unreal Engine in Fortnite. You can see the first look at the project in action just below.

UEFN-developed games are a new frontier for studios, and one that Seropian and Look North World are excited to explore, he shared in a statement:

Developing in UEFN opens a whole new world of opportunities, and we are in uncharted territory. Through experimentation, we will see what the players like and involve them in decisions. We are jumping into it with a 'the virtual sky is the limit' mentality. As we develop creative ideas, we will learn how these platforms engage, entertain and boost social interactions in order to iterate accordingly.

Seropian has been around the block in gaming for the last few decades. He helped found Bungie in 1991 and helped build it into the force it would become in gaming before his exit in 2002 to focus on family. In 2004, he founded Wideload Games, which would Stubbs the Zombie and Hail to the Chimp before being acquired by Disney in 2009. He also founded Industrial Toys as a mobile developer in 2012, which would be acquired by Electronic Arts in 2018 before shuttering in January 2023.

With Seropian’s latest venture aided by fellow EA devs and Kongregate alumni, it will be interesting to see how things turn out for Look North World. As the studio prepares Outlaw Corral as its first project, stay tuned for more details and updates as they become available.