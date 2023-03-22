Unreal Editor for Fortnite launches today in public beta Unreal Editor for Fortnite can be downloaded from the Epic Games Store.

During the State of Unreal keynote at GDC, Epic Games shared new details about Unreal Editor for Fortnite, a new toolset that will elevate the content that players can create in the popular battle royale game. After showing off some of the new experiences that players will be able to craft, Epic Games revealed that Unreal Editor for Fortnite will be launching today in public beta.

We got a fresh look at Unreal Editor in Fortnite during the State of Unreal keynote at GDC 2023. Similar to Creative Mode, UEFN will let players create their own islands in Fortnite, which can be posted and shared with other players. The capabilities of Unreal Engine 5 will expand what players are able to do with these islands. A new video shows off terraforming, as players sculpt hills, valleys, and bodies of water to create the island of their dreams.



Source: Epic Games

Epic Games also revealed that UEFN will allow players to create experiences that don’t look like Fortnite. One island channels post-apocalyptic action films, with Fishstick and Brite Bomber battling aliens at a compound that ditches Fortnite’s cartoon aesthetic for a gritty, realistic look. Another experience shows players fighting against a massive mech as it destroys the environment. Players looking to download or share unique assets can use Verse, a platform for sharing UEFN tools and content with other players.

Players can download UEFN now on the Epic Games Store. Epic Games also shared some exciting news for the creative folks behind a lot of Fortnite’s user-generated content, as it plans to start sharing revenue with the creators of popular islands. Epic is calling this initiative Creator Economy 2.0, and plans to share 40 percent of Fortnite’s net revenue with creators. For more on Fortnite and all of the news out of GDC 2023, stick with us here on Shacknews.