Diablo 4's Season of the Malignant patch notes are about 6,600 words long Sounds like there will be quite a few changes as Blizzard works to localize the patch notes for global release.

Diablo 4’s Season 1, Season of the Malignant, is set to kick off in just a couple days, so players have been wondering just where the patch notes are for this big update. Unfortunately, it seems getting them together has been quite a monumental task. Diablo 4 global community development director Adam Fletcher recently shared that the patch notes will be around 6,600 words long. What’s more, they are being localized into multiple languages for global release, which has made the process of getting them ready quite lengthy.

Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4’s Season of the Malignant is set to begin on July 20, 2023. That’s not much time for patch notes to release ahead of the season’s start. It could very well be that we see Diablo 4’s next set of patch notes officially come out right alongside the season. It’s far from ideal for players such as the one who asked in the first place. After all, they’re looking to see what equipment and abilities get buffed and nerfed so they can have an idea of what to focus their gear farming and builds on.

Nonetheless, it looks like patience is going to be necessary as Blizzard continues to get the patch notes together for Diablo 4’s Season of the Malignant. As soon as they drop, we’ll have them right here at Shacknews.