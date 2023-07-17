Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

The Masterless Marauder Hunt Guide - Final Fantasy 16

Behemoths use a feudal system? Weird!
Lucas White
Lucas White
1

It’s time for the final S-Rank hunt guide for Final Fantasy 16, here at Shacknews. In order to get all the Orichalcum you need for the Gotterdammerung sword, you need to add this hunt to the ol’ to-do list. The creature hiding behind the Masterless Marauder moniker is none other than the Behemoth King. Longtime Final Fantasy sickos know all too well how scary a normal Behemoth can be, and now you’re facing off against the top of the monarchy.

behemoth king hunt final fantasy 16
Source: Square Enix

According to the hunt board over at Cid/Clive’s Hideaway, “the Waloeder army captured such beasts and tried to train them to serve, but this particular specimen's training has long since ceased.” Much like the other S-Ranks, you get the top-level regional location and no other hints. We got you covered though, with a map screenshot and everything.

Behemoth King location

behemoth king hunt map final fantasy 16
Source: Square Enix

The nearest fast travel point to this furry foe is Vidargraes. From here, you can just kind of head vaguely southwest and you should eventually run into your mark. This region is a big, wide-open area, and there’s a good chance you’ll simply run into Behemoth King by accident. That’s exactly what happened to me, anyway.

Fighting Behemoth King is very similar to the other Behemoth-adjacent fights you run into in Final Fantasy 16. You’ll be dealing with a lot of burning asteroids falling from the sky and causing either AoE damage or shockwaves. If you opt to chase Behemoth King around and fight close, it will use a gnarly spin attack as well. If you have Titan or a good dodging finger, it’s actually a decent idea to get in there.

As a reward for defeating Behemoth King, you’ll get one piece of Orichalcum and a Behemoth Shackle. The former is yet another material needed for endgame equipment, while the latter is one of the pieces required for the Defender weapon.

Need help with the other Final Fantasy 16 hunts such as Atlas? How about reading our review?

Contributing Editor
Contributing Editor

Lucas plays a lot of videogames. Sometimes he enjoys one. His favorites include Dragon Quest, SaGa, and Mystery Dungeon. He's far too rattled with ADHD to care about world-building lore but will get lost for days in essays about themes and characters. Holds a journalism degree, which makes conversations about Oxford Commas awkward to say the least. Not a trophy hunter but platinumed Sifu out of sheer spite and got 100 percent in Rondo of Blood because it rules. You can find him on Twitter @HokutoNoLucas being curmudgeonly about Square Enix discourse and occasionally saying positive things about Konami.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola