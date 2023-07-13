EA Sports FC 24 brings male & female athletes together in Ultimate Team As EA prepares its first soccer title without the FIFA branding, it's also making big moves to bring male and female pro players together in the largest Ultimate Team pool yet.

With EA dropping the FIFA brand to move on in its soccer games with EA Sports FC 24, the developers are making some interesting changes to go along with the new generation of games. Today, EA shared major details about EA Sports FC 24, and with it came new details about the card-collecting Ultimate Team mode. This time around, and for the first time in EA’s soccer games, players will be able to mix and match male and female athletes from clubs around the world to design your perfect dream team.

EA went into full details about the new features in Ultimate Team alongside a major reveal of the game today. Set to launch on September 29, 2023, on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, EA Sports FC 24 will do more than just change the name. For the first time ever in EA soccer games, players will be able to mix female athletes from clubs and organizations worldwide into the male roster of Ultimate Team. Men and women will be able to play on the same pitch as you assemble stars throughout the sport, giving EA Sports FC 24 the largest player pool ever in an EA soccer title as well.

This marks a major move for Electronic Arts in its soccer titles. We’ve seen female athletes mixed into the pool in Ultimate Team in games like NHL 23. However, this is the first time male and female athletes will be able to play on the same pitch. It coincides with the new generation of EA football games since FIFA and EA broke off their partnership.

At the very least, it provides an incredible new dynamic to EA Sports FC 24, allowing players to discover new dynamics and composition if they dig into Ultimate Team. With the game set to release in September, it will be interesting to see how EA’s new generation of soccer titles plays out in its opening round. Stay tuned for more updates and news leading up to the relea