Limited Run Games teases a revival of the Gex Trilogy Those who have been waiting on the return of the one-time Crystal Dynamics mascot will be happy to know the Gex Trilogy is finally being revived by Limited Run.

Word of a Gex revival has gone around the remake conversations in gaming for years, but we’d yet to have something truly substantial until this week. During its recent showcase, Limited Run Games showed off a number of upcoming projects it’s involved in. One of those projects just happens to be a return of the Gex Trilogy. Limited Run didn’t have much to show, but it at least confirmed that the Gex games are being remade through its Carbon Engine for a future release.

Limited Run Games teased the return of the Gex Trilogy on Twitter, as well as during its LRG3 2023 showcase on July 12, 2023. According to the announcement, the three main Gex games - Gex, Gex: Enter the Gecko, and Gex 3: Deep Cover Gecko - are all being remade through Limited Run’s Carbom Engine for new platforms and audiences. There wasn’t a release date or even window, but Limited Run shared that the trilogy will come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. What’s more, Limited Run will have more information to share in the near future.

The Gex series has been an interesting ask among the various remakes and remasters that have been happening over the years. Originally, Gex was a mascot of Crystal Dynamics, coming out in a time when video game character mascots were abundant. Gex is a TV and media junkie, and the games were filled to the brim with one-liners and jokes riffed from popular movies and TV series at the time. It’s arguable whether or not that would translate to modern audiences, but there has certainly been desire for Gex to make a return in some form. That desire was spurred by Square Enix filing refreshed trademarks for the franchise in 2022.

That said, it looks like Gex fans will be getting what they want as Limited Run prepares the Gex Trilogy for modern platforms. Stay tuned for more updates as they happen and check out other announcements from the showcase like the Clock Tower remake by WayForward.