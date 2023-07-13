Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Limited Run Games teases a revival of the Gex Trilogy

Those who have been waiting on the return of the one-time Crystal Dynamics mascot will be happy to know the Gex Trilogy is finally being revived by Limited Run.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Limited Run Games
2

Word of a Gex revival has gone around the remake conversations in gaming for years, but we’d yet to have something truly substantial until this week. During its recent showcase, Limited Run Games showed off a number of upcoming projects it’s involved in. One of those projects just happens to be a return of the Gex Trilogy. Limited Run didn’t have much to show, but it at least confirmed that the Gex games are being remade through its Carbon Engine for a future release.

Limited Run Games teased the return of the Gex Trilogy on Twitter, as well as during its LRG3 2023 showcase on July 12, 2023. According to the announcement, the three main Gex games - Gex, Gex: Enter the Gecko, and Gex 3: Deep Cover Gecko - are all being remade through Limited Run’s Carbom Engine for new platforms and audiences. There wasn’t a release date or even window, but Limited Run shared that the trilogy will come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. What’s more, Limited Run will have more information to share in the near future.

The Gex series has been an interesting ask among the various remakes and remasters that have been happening over the years. Originally, Gex was a mascot of Crystal Dynamics, coming out in a time when video game character mascots were abundant. Gex is a TV and media junkie, and the games were filled to the brim with one-liners and jokes riffed from popular movies and TV series at the time. It’s arguable whether or not that would translate to modern audiences, but there has certainly been desire for Gex to make a return in some form. That desire was spurred by Square Enix filing refreshed trademarks for the franchise in 2022.

That said, it looks like Gex fans will be getting what they want as Limited Run prepares the Gex Trilogy for modern platforms. Stay tuned for more updates as they happen and check out other announcements from the showcase like the Clock Tower remake by WayForward.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

      I have fond memories of the third one. The levels all had different themes, so the game ended up feeling like a funhouse. I also just love the 3D platformers of that era, as far as nostalgia goes. Reality is probably that the camera sucks so hard compared to anything that would be done today.

