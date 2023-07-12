Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Watch the Limited Run Games LRG3 2023 summer showcase here

Here's how you can watch Limited Run Games' 2023 summer showcase.
Donovan Erskine
For another consecutive year, Limited Run Games is set to hold its summer showcase where it’ll announce new game releases, specifically, the physical releases and Collector’s Editions that the company specializes in. We’re just hours away from the showcase, so here’s how you can tune into it.

Watch the Limited Run Games LRG3 summer showcase

The Limited Run Games LRG3 summer showcase will take place today, July 12, 2023, at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. It’ll be streamed on the Limited Run Games Twitch and YouTube channels. Limited Run Games has teased that the showcase will feature “tons of physical announcements, new Carbon projects, new digital partnerships, and NEVER-before-seen games!”

Last year’s Limited Run Games showcase included physical release announcements for Garden Story, River City Girls 2, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. With more titles opting for digital-only releases, especially indie games, Limited Run Games often provides the only way to pick up physical copies of games.

That’s how you can watch the Limited Run Games LRG3 summer showcase. To keep up with all the news, be sure to bookmark our Limited Run Games topic page as we’ll be sharing any announcements out of the showcase.

