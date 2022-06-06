Limited Run Games LRG3 2022 showcase - All announcements & trailers Limited Run Games and Mega64 showed off a wide variety of games and announcements during its LRG3 2022 showcase.

During the month of June 2022 in which we no longer have E3 to look forward to, Limited Run Games was among those to fill that space. On the third year of its LRG3 showcase, Limited Run joined with Mega64 to share a wide variety of game announcements and reveals. Were you not able to watch the show? No problem. We have a full rundown of the announcements and trailers that appeared during LRG3 to help you catch up on what was show.

Limited Run Games’ LRG3 2022 showcase took place on June 6, 2022 on the Limited Run Games Twitch channel. There were plenty of fun reveals, including new gameplay from River City Girls 2, the reveal of UnderMine, the remaster of the classic Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition, and so much more. You can watch the whole showcase above or check out the rundown just below:

Announcements

River City Girls 2 physical announcement

Ready for round 2? Get ready for a beatdown this summer when River City Girls 2 comes to Switch, PS4, PS5 & XBOX physical. Stay tuned for more info! pic.twitter.com/MjweybzBBM — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022

UnderMine reveal

Delve deep into the UnderMine and discover its secrets.



Action-adventure RPG Undermine is coming to Limited Run with Switch & PS4 releases later this year. Stay tuned for more information! pic.twitter.com/O19S7FIr62 — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022

Powerslave Exhumed physical edition

Nothing can prepare you for the nightmare you are about to enter...



PowerSlave: Exhumed gets the Limited Run treatment on PS4, Switch & Xbox later this year. Stay tuned for more information! pic.twitter.com/NUYb7XezLS — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022

Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition physical edition

Become the hunter, and the hunted, in Los Angeles 2019.



Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition comes to Limited Run on PS4, PS5 & Switch later this month. Classic & Ultimate Editions available. Learn More: https://t.co/xgVDhmfK7c pic.twitter.com/uxSvDEQT0G — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022

Spidersaurs reveal

Spidersaurs, the tangy food with a bite that bites back, threaten the world in this action-platformer from @wayforward!



Later this year, Spidersaurs is coming to PS4, PS5, Switch, and Xbox! Stay tuned—and hungry—for more info! pic.twitter.com/m7HQ4sBMj2 — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022

Lunark physical edition

Rebellion never looked so colorful!



Pixel platformer LUNARK comes to PS4, PS5, Switch, and Xbox physical via Limited Run later this year. Stay tuned for more info! pic.twitter.com/yzWhsrFKXb — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022

Shadowrun Trilogy physical edition

Magic reawakens in a dystopian, cyberpunk future! 🔮



The Shadowrun Trilogy comes to PS4, Xbox, and Switch later this year. Keep an eye out for more info! pic.twitter.com/Zlpf97EDYx — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022

Go Go Kokopolo 3D physical release

Return to the world's first Chase'em Up.



Go Go Kokopolo 3D is getting a physical 3DS release through Limited Run later this year. Learn More + Wishlist: https://t.co/uuVX5mZhsW pic.twitter.com/HjOLVJn5ul — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022

Skeletack physical Edition

Jump, flap, and slash to save the Underworld in this fun and unique action platformer!



Skelattack comes to Limited Run on PS4 & Switch physical later this year! Stay tuned for more info! pic.twitter.com/2bWDoFcG4l — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022

Rendering Ranger comes stateside for the first time

Coming Stateside for the first time thanks to the magic of Carbon Engine, Rendering Ranger R2 is getting PS4, PS5, Switch, and SNES releases later this year!



Keep an eye out for more info about this SHMUP in the coming months! pic.twitter.com/NkQBClzdhA — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022

A Boy And His Blob physical edition

There's trouble on Blobolonia! The Blob's original adventures are coming to PS4, PS5, Switch, and Xbox in A Boy and His Blob: Retro Collection.



Find it later this year at Limited Run, so stay tuned for more info! pic.twitter.com/X4cB0IVMy2 — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022

Konami Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection reveal

8 arcade masterpieces, from Nemesis to Haunted Castle, in all their retro glory!



Konami Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection comes to Switch & PS4 physical! Pre-orders for Standard plus two Collector's Editions open later this summer. Stay tuned for more info! pic.twitter.com/uG0y995bt0 — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 physical edition

Will you follow the light side or succumb to the dark?



STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic II™ is getting a physical release on Switch and PC this summer. pic.twitter.com/5EUbVh5RuB — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022

Garden Story physical edition

Embark on a wholesome adventure to save The Grove!



Garden Story is coming to Switch physical via Limited Run. The harvest starts this summer, so keep an eye out for more info! pic.twitter.com/ZafvcVle9Z — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022

Bill & Ted Excellent Retro Collection reveal

No way! Bill and Ted are back from the past in this totally Excellent Retro Collection!



We're bringing Bill & Ted's Excellent Retro Collection to PS4, PS5 and Switch on 6/9 (nice)! Classic Edition available. Learn More + Wishlist: https://t.co/m2pEbCVQou pic.twitter.com/v85obpEYBD — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022

DoDonPachi Ressurection Switch reveal

Plumbers Don't Wear Ties physical edition

He's a plumber, she's a daddy's girl, and it's up to you to get them together in this romantic comedy adventure. 💋💋💋



Plumbers Don't Wear Ties: Definitive Edition is coming to PS4, PS5, Switch, and Xbox. Stay tuned for more details! pic.twitter.com/cNU91qaNd2 — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge physical edition

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge reunites the boys in a bodacious beat-em-up on PS4, Switch & XBOX!



Learn More: https://t.co/Daowu7aZoN pic.twitter.com/S1ARbpzmvu — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022

Blossom Tales 2: The Minotaur Prince physical edition

The Minotaur King has returned—and it's all your fault!



Blossom Tales 2 is coming to Limited Run on Switch physical later this year! Keep an eye out for more info about this action RPG adventure! pic.twitter.com/9sXGzOJopl — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022

Enclave HD coming to Switch, PS4, and PS5

This is the battle of the Enclave!



Enclave HD is coming to PS4, PS5, Switch this summer! Stay tuned for more info! pic.twitter.com/M19sxQSFAx — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022

Prize Fighter: Remastered reveal

Get those gloves up! 🥊 This is the main event, kid!



Pre-orders for Prize Fighter: Remastered open for PS4 & PS5 physical later this year! pic.twitter.com/S577Msq8hR — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022

BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad physical release

A fast and frantic arcade extravaganza with tons of action and gallons of blood!



BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad comes to our Distro Line TOMORROW! You'll be able to pre-order Standard & Collector's starting at noon ET: https://t.co/jlMAMEO8PD pic.twitter.com/4Ga02Pm1ox — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022

Night Trap PS5 release

The groundbreaking title that launched the FMV craze (and a Congressional hearing) is coming to PS5 physical.



Pre-order Night Trap this July at Limited Run. Learn More: https://t.co/tZfW453zgk pic.twitter.com/pV0cKc5smg — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022

3D0's D gets physical edition

A grim, compelling horror comes to PC and 3DO. D gets the Limited Run treatment later this year. Keep an eye on our socials for more details. pic.twitter.com/D52deyK8Fg — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022

ESPGaluda 2 switch physical edition

An angelic CAVE shooter comes to Limited Run!



You'll be able to pre-order ESPGaluda II on Switch physical later this year! Keep an eye out for more info! pic.twitter.com/UiOFjPkxHB — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022

Glover N64 physical edition

Save the world... single-handedly!



This year, Glover is getting the white-glove treatment at Limited Run! Check out this N64 retro re-release later this year! pic.twitter.com/BGRU3Gnwzd — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022

Frogun physical edition

The soul of an old-school platformer, reborn on Switch, PS4, PS5 physical. 🐸



Frogun comes to Limited Run later this year! Stay tuned this summer for more info about pre-orders. pic.twitter.com/zBzSdiGMxk — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022

Tetris Effect: Connected PS4, Xbox, & Switch physical editions

A challenge for the mind and a feast for all the senses in both single and multiplayer modes, Tetris Effect: Connected is coming to Switch, PS4 & Xbox later this year. Learn more: https://t.co/wR8VhQoqOR pic.twitter.com/du2ubHmPmV — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022

Doom Eternal Nintendo Switch physical edition

The only thing they fear... is you. 🔥



DOOM Eternal comes to Switch physical this July. Raze hell when preorders for the Standard, SteelBook, Special and Ultimate Editions start 7/8. Learn more: https://t.co/mBjxjpBKbB pic.twitter.com/zC42BupZ4x — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022

That covers the entirety of the Limited Run Games LRG3 2022 recap. Did you have a favorite reveal or trailer from the showcase? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below and stay tuned for more video game coverage throughout this E3-free June 2022.