Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Limited Run Games LRG3 2022 showcase - All announcements & trailers

Limited Run Games and Mega64 showed off a wide variety of games and announcements during its LRG3 2022 showcase.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
2

During the month of June 2022 in which we no longer have E3 to look forward to, Limited Run Games was among those to fill that space. On the third year of its LRG3 showcase, Limited Run joined with Mega64 to share a wide variety of game announcements and reveals. Were you not able to watch the show? No problem. We have a full rundown of the announcements and trailers that appeared during LRG3 to help you catch up on what was show.

Limited Run Games LRG3 2022 showcase - All announcements & trailers

Limited Run Games’ LRG3 2022 showcase took place on June 6, 2022 on the Limited Run Games Twitch channel. There were plenty of fun reveals, including new gameplay from River City Girls 2, the reveal of UnderMine, the remaster of the classic Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition, and so much more. You can watch the whole showcase above or check out the rundown just below:

Announcements

River City Girls 2 physical announcement

UnderMine reveal

Powerslave Exhumed physical edition

Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition physical edition

Spidersaurs reveal

Lunark physical edition

Shadowrun Trilogy physical edition

Go Go Kokopolo 3D physical release

Skeletack physical Edition

Rendering Ranger comes stateside for the first time

A Boy And His Blob physical edition

Konami Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection reveal

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 physical edition

Garden Story physical edition

Bill & Ted Excellent Retro Collection reveal

DoDonPachi Ressurection Switch reveal

Plumbers Don't Wear Ties physical edition

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge physical edition

Blossom Tales 2: The Minotaur Prince physical edition

Enclave HD coming to Switch, PS4, and PS5

Prize Fighter: Remastered reveal

BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad physical release

Night Trap PS5 release

3D0's D gets physical edition

ESPGaluda 2 switch physical edition

Glover N64 physical edition

Frogun physical edition

Tetris Effect: Connected PS4, Xbox, & Switch physical editions

Doom Eternal Nintendo Switch physical edition

That covers the entirety of the Limited Run Games LRG3 2022 recap. Did you have a favorite reveal or trailer from the showcase? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below and stay tuned for more video game coverage throughout this E3-free June 2022.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola