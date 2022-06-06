Limited Run Games LRG3 2022 showcase - All announcements & trailers
Limited Run Games and Mega64 showed off a wide variety of games and announcements during its LRG3 2022 showcase.
During the month of June 2022 in which we no longer have E3 to look forward to, Limited Run Games was among those to fill that space. On the third year of its LRG3 showcase, Limited Run joined with Mega64 to share a wide variety of game announcements and reveals. Were you not able to watch the show? No problem. We have a full rundown of the announcements and trailers that appeared during LRG3 to help you catch up on what was show.
Limited Run Games LRG3 2022 showcase - All announcements & trailers
Limited Run Games’ LRG3 2022 showcase took place on June 6, 2022 on the Limited Run Games Twitch channel. There were plenty of fun reveals, including new gameplay from River City Girls 2, the reveal of UnderMine, the remaster of the classic Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition, and so much more. You can watch the whole showcase above or check out the rundown just below:
Announcements
River City Girls 2 physical announcement
Ready for round 2? Get ready for a beatdown this summer when River City Girls 2 comes to Switch, PS4, PS5 & XBOX physical. Stay tuned for more info! pic.twitter.com/MjweybzBBM— Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022
UnderMine reveal
Delve deep into the UnderMine and discover its secrets.— Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022
Action-adventure RPG Undermine is coming to Limited Run with Switch & PS4 releases later this year. Stay tuned for more information! pic.twitter.com/O19S7FIr62
Powerslave Exhumed physical edition
Nothing can prepare you for the nightmare you are about to enter...— Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022
PowerSlave: Exhumed gets the Limited Run treatment on PS4, Switch & Xbox later this year. Stay tuned for more information! pic.twitter.com/NUYb7XezLS
Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition physical edition
Become the hunter, and the hunted, in Los Angeles 2019.— Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022
Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition comes to Limited Run on PS4, PS5 & Switch later this month. Classic & Ultimate Editions available. Learn More: https://t.co/xgVDhmfK7c pic.twitter.com/uxSvDEQT0G
Spidersaurs reveal
Spidersaurs, the tangy food with a bite that bites back, threaten the world in this action-platformer from @wayforward!— Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022
Later this year, Spidersaurs is coming to PS4, PS5, Switch, and Xbox! Stay tuned—and hungry—for more info! pic.twitter.com/m7HQ4sBMj2
Lunark physical edition
Rebellion never looked so colorful!— Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022
Pixel platformer LUNARK comes to PS4, PS5, Switch, and Xbox physical via Limited Run later this year. Stay tuned for more info! pic.twitter.com/yzWhsrFKXb
Shadowrun Trilogy physical edition
Magic reawakens in a dystopian, cyberpunk future! 🔮— Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022
The Shadowrun Trilogy comes to PS4, Xbox, and Switch later this year. Keep an eye out for more info! pic.twitter.com/Zlpf97EDYx
Go Go Kokopolo 3D physical release
Return to the world's first Chase'em Up.— Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022
Go Go Kokopolo 3D is getting a physical 3DS release through Limited Run later this year. Learn More + Wishlist: https://t.co/uuVX5mZhsW pic.twitter.com/HjOLVJn5ul
Skeletack physical Edition
Jump, flap, and slash to save the Underworld in this fun and unique action platformer!— Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022
Skelattack comes to Limited Run on PS4 & Switch physical later this year! Stay tuned for more info! pic.twitter.com/2bWDoFcG4l
Rendering Ranger comes stateside for the first time
Coming Stateside for the first time thanks to the magic of Carbon Engine, Rendering Ranger R2 is getting PS4, PS5, Switch, and SNES releases later this year!— Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022
Keep an eye out for more info about this SHMUP in the coming months! pic.twitter.com/NkQBClzdhA
A Boy And His Blob physical edition
There's trouble on Blobolonia! The Blob's original adventures are coming to PS4, PS5, Switch, and Xbox in A Boy and His Blob: Retro Collection.— Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022
Find it later this year at Limited Run, so stay tuned for more info! pic.twitter.com/X4cB0IVMy2
Konami Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection reveal
8 arcade masterpieces, from Nemesis to Haunted Castle, in all their retro glory!— Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022
Konami Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection comes to Switch & PS4 physical! Pre-orders for Standard plus two Collector's Editions open later this summer. Stay tuned for more info! pic.twitter.com/uG0y995bt0
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 physical edition
Will you follow the light side or succumb to the dark?— Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022
STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic II™ is getting a physical release on Switch and PC this summer. pic.twitter.com/5EUbVh5RuB
Garden Story physical edition
Embark on a wholesome adventure to save The Grove!— Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022
Garden Story is coming to Switch physical via Limited Run. The harvest starts this summer, so keep an eye out for more info! pic.twitter.com/ZafvcVle9Z
Bill & Ted Excellent Retro Collection reveal
No way! Bill and Ted are back from the past in this totally Excellent Retro Collection!— Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022
We're bringing Bill & Ted's Excellent Retro Collection to PS4, PS5 and Switch on 6/9 (nice)! Classic Edition available. Learn More + Wishlist: https://t.co/m2pEbCVQou pic.twitter.com/v85obpEYBD
DoDonPachi Ressurection Switch reveal
Plumbers Don't Wear Ties physical edition
He's a plumber, she's a daddy's girl, and it's up to you to get them together in this romantic comedy adventure. 💋💋💋— Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022
Plumbers Don't Wear Ties: Definitive Edition is coming to PS4, PS5, Switch, and Xbox. Stay tuned for more details! pic.twitter.com/cNU91qaNd2
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge physical edition
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge reunites the boys in a bodacious beat-em-up on PS4, Switch & XBOX!— Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022
Learn More: https://t.co/Daowu7aZoN pic.twitter.com/S1ARbpzmvu
Blossom Tales 2: The Minotaur Prince physical edition
The Minotaur King has returned—and it's all your fault!— Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022
Blossom Tales 2 is coming to Limited Run on Switch physical later this year! Keep an eye out for more info about this action RPG adventure! pic.twitter.com/9sXGzOJopl
Enclave HD coming to Switch, PS4, and PS5
This is the battle of the Enclave!— Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022
Enclave HD is coming to PS4, PS5, Switch this summer! Stay tuned for more info! pic.twitter.com/M19sxQSFAx
Prize Fighter: Remastered reveal
Get those gloves up! 🥊 This is the main event, kid!— Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022
Pre-orders for Prize Fighter: Remastered open for PS4 & PS5 physical later this year! pic.twitter.com/S577Msq8hR
BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad physical release
A fast and frantic arcade extravaganza with tons of action and gallons of blood!— Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022
BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad comes to our Distro Line TOMORROW! You'll be able to pre-order Standard & Collector's starting at noon ET: https://t.co/jlMAMEO8PD pic.twitter.com/4Ga02Pm1ox
Night Trap PS5 release
The groundbreaking title that launched the FMV craze (and a Congressional hearing) is coming to PS5 physical.— Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022
Pre-order Night Trap this July at Limited Run. Learn More: https://t.co/tZfW453zgk pic.twitter.com/pV0cKc5smg
3D0's D gets physical edition
A grim, compelling horror comes to PC and 3DO. D gets the Limited Run treatment later this year. Keep an eye on our socials for more details. pic.twitter.com/D52deyK8Fg— Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022
ESPGaluda 2 switch physical edition
An angelic CAVE shooter comes to Limited Run!— Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022
You'll be able to pre-order ESPGaluda II on Switch physical later this year! Keep an eye out for more info! pic.twitter.com/UiOFjPkxHB
Glover N64 physical edition
Save the world... single-handedly!— Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022
This year, Glover is getting the white-glove treatment at Limited Run! Check out this N64 retro re-release later this year! pic.twitter.com/BGRU3Gnwzd
Frogun physical edition
The soul of an old-school platformer, reborn on Switch, PS4, PS5 physical. 🐸— Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022
Frogun comes to Limited Run later this year! Stay tuned this summer for more info about pre-orders. pic.twitter.com/zBzSdiGMxk
Tetris Effect: Connected PS4, Xbox, & Switch physical editions
A challenge for the mind and a feast for all the senses in both single and multiplayer modes, Tetris Effect: Connected is coming to Switch, PS4 & Xbox later this year. Learn more: https://t.co/wR8VhQoqOR pic.twitter.com/du2ubHmPmV— Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022
Doom Eternal Nintendo Switch physical edition
The only thing they fear... is you. 🔥— Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022
DOOM Eternal comes to Switch physical this July. Raze hell when preorders for the Standard, SteelBook, Special and Ultimate Editions start 7/8. Learn more: https://t.co/mBjxjpBKbB pic.twitter.com/zC42BupZ4x
That covers the entirety of the Limited Run Games LRG3 2022 recap. Did you have a favorite reveal or trailer from the showcase? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below and stay tuned for more video game coverage throughout this E3-free June 2022.
