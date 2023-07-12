ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 345 Jump in the driver's seat for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tonight on Stevetendo!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re jumping off the starting line with more Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Wave 5 of the Booster Course Pass DLC came out and we’re going to give it a proper test drive. This wave adds new courses as well as three new drivers. You’ll be able to dive as Petey Piranha, Wiggler, and Kamek. This will be the first time Kamek is a playable driver. He was supposed to be a playable driver in Mario Kart 64 but was dropped from the roster at the last minute.

One of my favorite Mario Kart courses, Daisy Cruiser, is getting added to the game as well as a brand new course. Squeaky Clean Sprint has players race through a large bathroom so watch out for the rubber ducks! Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the show to see how fun the new courses and characters are in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Daisy has her own luxury cruise ship. Who says Peach has it all?

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Stay tuned for more of our Pikmin and Live A Live playthroughs. Both games appear close to completion with Live A Live being in the fina lchapter and Pikmin having a few in-game days remaining.

