Elon Musk launches xAI 'to understand reality'

It looks like Elon Musk is beginning yet another new venture this week with the announcement of xAI. This new venture combines the expert talents of developers throughout the AI sector from leading companies with a purpose to “understand the true nature of the universe.” The group has officially launched and will have a Twitter Spaces chat later this week to discuss more deeply what xAI is meant to do.

The opening of xAI was announced with its new website and, of course, by Elon Musk on Twitter. The new group is expected to host a Twitter Spaces chat on Friday, July 14, 2023, in order to better explain exactly what it is meant to do. Elon himself says that xAI is meant to discover “what are the most fundamental unknown questions?,” though that doesn’t seem to clarify. Nonetheless, xAI has assembled a large group of AI-specialized developers to help carry out its goal. The team is said to have been made up of developers that have worked at DeepMind, OpenAI, Google Research, Microsoft Research, Tesla, and the University of Toronto.

Elon Musk unveiled xAI on July 12, 2023, and plans to do a Twitter Spaces chat about the group on July 14.

If Elon Musk’s previous stance on artificial intelligence is any indication, xAI may strive towards safety in AI technology. He previously expressed that he felt AI development was moving too quickly and is a dangerous technology that needs regulation. Musk felt strongly enough on the matter that he joined Steve Wozniak and other tech personalities in signing an open letter demanding that AI development be slowed down until we can better understand its risks. Whatever xAI is meant to accomplish, it seems safety will be at the forefront of that, too, as developer Dan Hendrycks was quick to share that he will be advising on AI safety for the project.

We're likely to learn more about xAI on July 14.