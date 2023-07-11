Apple (AAPL) workers accuse management of 'surface bargaining' done in bad faith Unionizing Apple Store employees have called the company out for regressive bargaining behavior.

Last year, Apple Store workers in Towson, Maryland, broke new ground when they announced they were forming a union in pursuit of better rights and conditions. The group has spent months negotiating with the company about the new terms, but discussions seem to have taken an unfortunate turn. ACORE has released a new statement, criticizing Apple for poor bargaining habits and negotiating in bad faith.

ACORE shared its new statement in a thread of tweets earlier today. After months of negotiations, ACORE claims that Apple sent the group a counteroffer that essentially exemplified bad faith bargaining.

Today @apple has taken the mask off and made it clear they do not wish to bargain in good faith. Moments ago, after months of negotiations, Apple took two egregious steps that can only be interpreted as an intentional moves to derail the progress we have made so far.

First, Apple replied to a counterof their draconian and overreaching "Management's Rights" proposal with a fresh proposal that included regressive bargaining, a clear violation of the NRLA.

After taking a long break to "give us time to think" they presented us with the only proposals they were able to prepare in the 42 days between sessions. These three proposals were different ways of presenting us with Apple's current policies for sick time, bereavement, and unpaid leave. These proposals were not only condescending and passive-aggressive, but they were acts of "Surface Bargaining, which is another blatant violation of the NLRA.

With these disrespectful acts of bargaining in bad faith, we had no choice but to return to our caucus room to determine our recourse. We believe the board will agree with us that these are violations of the law and take action.

With the statement from ACORE, we’ll be watching closely to see if there is any response from Apple. In other union news, employees at SEGA of America won a vote this week to form the gaming industry’s largest union.