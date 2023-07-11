Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Apple (AAPL) workers accuse management of 'surface bargaining' done in bad faith

Unionizing Apple Store employees have called the company out for regressive bargaining behavior.
Last year, Apple Store workers in Towson, Maryland, broke new ground when they announced they were forming a union in pursuit of better rights and conditions. The group has spent months negotiating with the company about the new terms, but discussions seem to have taken an unfortunate turn. ACORE has released a new statement, criticizing Apple for poor bargaining habits and negotiating in bad faith.

ACORE shared its new statement in a thread of tweets earlier today. After months of negotiations, ACORE claims that Apple sent the group a counteroffer that essentially exemplified bad faith bargaining.

With the statement from ACORE, we’ll be watching closely to see if there is any response from Apple. In other union news, employees at SEGA of America won a vote this week to form the gaming industry’s largest union.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

