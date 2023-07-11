ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 344 Live A Live for possibly the final time tonight on Stevetendo!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re diving back into our Live A Live playthrough. Live A Live is an interesting take on the RPG formula with different stories playing out in different timelines. It appears that we have reached the final chapter in the game, the Middle Ages. Last episode, we finished the Edo Japan chapter.Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the show for more of the Middle Ages chapter and my thoughts on the game, if it’s the final episode.

Tonight, we’re taking another step into the Middle Ages and possibly finishing it. This is my first playthrough of Live A Live so I don’t know if there is secret content after the last chapter. The Middle Ages were unlocked after beating the seven previous chapters so one would imagine there’s more unlockables.

If I'm not going to save the Princess, who will?

