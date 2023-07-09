World of Warcraft devs talk designing the Dragonflight 10.1.5 update With so much coming to World of Warcraft with Dragonflight 10.1.5, we just had to chat with the devs about their favorite bits and designing the update.

World of Warcraft has been around for almost twenty years now, and despite numerous patches and several expansions, the team at Blizzard are still finding new and exciting things to add. We recently had the pleasure of speaking with senior game designer Stephen Cavallaro and associate game director Morgan Day about Dragonflight 10.1.5 to get his thoughts on designing an update like this. Take a look at the interview below!

There is a whole lot of good coming to World of Warcraft with the Dragonflight 10.1.5 update. We wanted to hear from the developers what’s coming and what they’re most excited about. While there is a lot of combat, Cavallaro wanted players to know there’s something for everyone. “We have something for collectors as well: Whelp Daycare,” Cavallaro said. “Players are going to get to invest some time in taking care of little whelps that they can earn as non-battle companion pets as well as some other rewards.”

In terms of what Day is most excited for, he had to list three things, “One is the mega dungeon, second is augmentation evoker, and the third is all the massive improvements we’ve done for returning players.”

Cavallaro and Day spoke more about balancing, customization options, dragon riding, and much more. If you enjoy hearing developers talk about designing video games, then you need to spend a bit of time scrolling through the Shacknews Interviews YouTube channel. Read over our World of Warcraft page to stay up to date on the latest news about Blizzard’s hit MMO.