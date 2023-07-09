Weekend Discussion - July 9, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Destiny 2 lore time!

Xivu Arath seems to be the next major threat outside of the one posed by the Witness.

Lewis Capaldi eats hot wings

This bloke is naturally hilarious and seems like such a great person.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Let's wrap up the video section with some relaxing sudoku.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

A sci-fi story a day

185 of 365 illustrated tiny sci-fi stories: pic.twitter.com/CRM1BtYVP0 — small worlds (@smllwrlds) July 4, 2023

AI keeps researching and developing itself.

Webp has got to be my least favorite image format

Second only to jfif.

The ultimate tool

So versatile.

World map, but make it Sea of Thieves

When we asked @CarryTheLegend if anyone in the @SeaOfThieves Arrty community would like the challenge of making a world and UK map for #SoTFest, never in my wildest dreams did I think we’d be bestowed with something so beautiful. Thank you @SanderRoli ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/BPtFB4GoOQ — SoT Fest (@SoTFest) June 26, 2023

Australia is hilarious, but I also feel disrespected. We've got an incredible biodiversity here.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

