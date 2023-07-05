ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 342 More of our Live A Live playthrough on Stevetendo! It could be final episode time!

I hope everyone got some well rest during the Fourth of July holiday. I spent most of the weekend playing the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom with my brother. It brought back some great memories of the both of us playing games at the same time, trying to help each other with puzzles. Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re diving back into our Live A Live playthrough.

During the last Live A Live episode, we started the Twilight of Edo Japan chapter, a combination between stealth gameplay and turn-based RPG gameplay. In my opinion, this chapter and the Wild West chapter are two of the tougher chapters in the game. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for what could be the final Live A Live episode.

Stealth plays a key role in becoming a ninja.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. It's a short week for the Stevetendo show because of the Fourth of July holiday but that doesn't mean the show isn't heating up. Coming up soon is more of my first even Pikmin playthrough as well as new playthroughs starting. WarioWare was a one-off last week but the final episode of Live A Live could be here soon too.

