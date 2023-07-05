New Pokemon Community Forums website launches With social media platforms on shaky ground, The Pokemon Company is eking out its own space online with a new forum.

The Pokemon Company has just launched an online forum dedicated to Pokemon. Called Pokemon Community, this is a place for fans of Pokemon to chat about all things related to the popular franchise, from the video games and shows to the trading card games.

As reported on by My Nintendo News on July 4, 2023, The Pokemon Company has created a brand new forum called Pokemon Community. There are a handful of different categories users can interact with including the video games, mobile games and apps, anime, as well as news and articles.

Users who want to engage with the Pokemon Community will need to sign up for a Pokemon Trainer Club account. With that out of the way, you’ll be able to participate in conversations across a myriad of different topics in a space that is dedicated to the Pokemon franchise.

In the year of our Lord 2023, who would have thought Pokemon would have its own dedicated space on the internet outside of traditional places like Reddit? However, given the recent API pricing pushback, it’s not surprising to see The Pokemon Company embrace hosting its own online community. Additionally, it gives the team a place to deliver news to users with ease outside of a platform like Twitter.

Check out our Pokemon and The Pokemon Company pages for more information on the incredibly popular franchise.