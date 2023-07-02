Weekend Discussion - July 2, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
Let's wrap up our Sunday evening with a little bit of relaxing puzzle solving.
Let's learn about caffeine withdrawals
Would you ever willingly subject yourself to caffeine withdrawals just to see what it was like?
Do you use Master locks?
The LockPickingLawyer strikes again.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
Tales from Disco Elysium
listen. not to go full disco elysium on main again but like. this game. pic.twitter.com/GplgjVexwh— the council of evil lesbians (@obiwormkenobi) June 28, 2023
Have you played Disco Elysium yet? It's so damn good.
Grimace Shake
This is probably the best Grimace Shake tiktok pic.twitter.com/tEUpmah1ix— Glowing Eyes Rep 🏳️🌈⊬ψ loves Kanthony🐝 (@loo_lurky) June 27, 2023
Be careful, I hear this drink is dangerous.
Block your ears!
Literally the best segment that’s happened pic.twitter.com/DpYlr6oUUK— Mel🍑capcom-pilled (again) (@potato_crisp) June 24, 2023
This one goes places.
Just your average school dance
Uh you really can’t appreciate how unhinged the school dance scene is in Grease until you put it to Rob Zombie pic.twitter.com/NbSr6DFYqt— Elad Nehorai (@EladNehorai) June 27, 2023
With your average high schoolers.
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- Now or Never - unterART
- Steve McQueen - The Automatic
- Nothing Special - illScarlett
- A Little Faster - There For Tomorrow
Here are some Shacknews articles from this week
- AEW Fight Forever review: Don't try this at home
- Sand Land welcomes players to an open world RPG with tanks
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective review: Spruced-up spectral sleuthing
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged builds on its surprise hit predecessor
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free!
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Weekend Discussion - July 2, 2023