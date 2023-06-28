ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 341 The Live A Live journey continues on the Stevetendo show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re jumping back into our Live A Live playthrough. It has been quite some time since we started this playthrough on the program but we are getting closer to the end. There are two chapters remaining in the main story and I don’t know if there are extra chapters after beating the main game. During the last Live A Live episode, we started the “Imperial China” chapter.

In this chapter, we take on the roll of the Shifu, a martial arts master, to get through the chapter. We take on three disciples to train and figure out who will take the roll of Shifu. During the playthrough I have enjoyed my time with Live A Live but some of the chapters move much slower than others. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, see if we can take another step in finishing our Live A Live playthrough.

Find out who will become the next Shifu disciple.

©Square Enix

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.The Fourth of July holiday weekend is coming up so the Stevetendo show is taking a few days off for some relaxation. The show will be back Wednesday night with more of our Live A Live playthrough so stay tuned as we're getting closer to the end.

There is so much to do in the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. So much to do that you would need a guide to keep track of it all. Luckily for you, Shacknews has you covered for all the guides and videos pertaining to Tears of the Kingdom that you could ever need. However, if you want to see more programming like the Stevetendo show, then you should subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel through Prime Gaming.

It is another baseball night in the Stevetendo show house and the Mets are, once again, hosting the Brewers at Citi Field. After winning their last game, the Mets look to get on a little bit of a roll with back-to-back wins. It’s also the start of the National Hockey League draft. The Devils made the playoffs last year for the first time in years so they don’t have to stress over the first round of the draft. Also keep thinking of new games that you'd love to see on the Stevetendo show. New games were added to the Sega Genesis section of the Nintendo Switch Online service that caught my eye so stay tuned.