Final Fantasy 16 crosses 3 million units sold in first week It's not the franchise record, but Final Fantasy 16 is still off to an impressive start following a week since launch.

Square Enix has launched Final Fantasy 16 and, as expected, the game has sold millions of copies in its first week of release. In fact, Square Enix went on record to say that since its launch on June 22, 2023, Final Fantasy 16 has crossed 3 million on units sold, marking another solid start for the latest game in the popular franchise.

Square Enix announced the sales milestone for Final Fantasy 16 via the Final Fantasy twitter on June 28, 2023. According to Square Enix, Final Fantasy 16 has crossed over 3 million units sold on PlayStation 5 (currently the only place the game can be played) since launch. This isn’t quite the franchise record. Final Fantasy 15 sold around 5 million units in its first day and Final Fantasy 7 Remake crossed the 3 million mark after about three days. However, it’s also worth noting that those titles launched on multiple platforms. Even FF7 had the benefit of a simultaneous launch on PS4 alongside the PS5 and Final Fantasy 15 launched on PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Square Enix claims Final Fantasy 16 crossed 3 million units sold in its first week of release as a PS5 exclusive.

Final Fantasy 16’s sales milestone follows strong critical and player response to the game. It has enjoyed quite a few high-scoring reviews throughout the games industry, including here at Shacknews. We very much enjoyed the intricate combat systems, strong characters, and huge setpiece events, though we found some of the story and character elements shallow. It still earned a high score here and many have agreed that the game is high quality, despite departing from any sort of usual RPG formula.

Final Fantasy 16 is only available on PlayStation 5 right now, but we could see it come to other platforms, bolstering its sales yet again down the line. Nonetheless, 3 million is a good start and it looks like Square Enix is happy with it, too. Stay tuned for more Final Fantasy franchise news and coverage right here at Shacknews.