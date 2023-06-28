Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Final Fantasy 16 crosses 3 million units sold in first week

It's not the franchise record, but Final Fantasy 16 is still off to an impressive start following a week since launch.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Square Enix
6

Square Enix has launched Final Fantasy 16 and, as expected, the game has sold millions of copies in its first week of release. In fact, Square Enix went on record to say that since its launch on June 22, 2023, Final Fantasy 16 has crossed 3 million on units sold, marking another solid start for the latest game in the popular franchise.

Square Enix announced the sales milestone for Final Fantasy 16 via the Final Fantasy twitter on June 28, 2023. According to Square Enix, Final Fantasy 16 has crossed over 3 million units sold on PlayStation 5 (currently the only place the game can be played) since launch. This isn’t quite the franchise record. Final Fantasy 15 sold around 5 million units in its first day and Final Fantasy 7 Remake crossed the 3 million mark after about three days. However, it’s also worth noting that those titles launched on multiple platforms. Even FF7 had the benefit of a simultaneous launch on PS4 alongside the PS5 and Final Fantasy 15 launched on PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Square Enix tweet about Final Fantasy 16 first week sales.
Square Enix claims Final Fantasy 16 crossed 3 million units sold in its first week of release as a PS5 exclusive.
Source: Sqaure Enix

Final Fantasy 16’s sales milestone follows strong critical and player response to the game. It has enjoyed quite a few high-scoring reviews throughout the games industry, including here at Shacknews. We very much enjoyed the intricate combat systems, strong characters, and huge setpiece events, though we found some of the story and character elements shallow. It still earned a high score here and many have agreed that the game is high quality, despite departing from any sort of usual RPG formula.

Final Fantasy 16 is only available on PlayStation 5 right now, but we could see it come to other platforms, bolstering its sales yet again down the line. Nonetheless, 3 million is a good start and it looks like Square Enix is happy with it, too. Stay tuned for more Final Fantasy franchise news and coverage right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

    June 28, 2023 8:58 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Final Fantasy 16 crosses 3 million units sold in first week

    • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 28, 2023 9:05 AM

      I have not been paying attention to this game at all.

      Does it resemble Final Fantasy in any way? People are saying it's basically an action game?

      • JohnnyChugs
        reply
        June 28, 2023 9:11 AM

        It's far closer to Devil May Cry with RPG elements than any semblance of a traditional RPG. The story is good, the action is good, the music is phenomenal, but if you're looking for any sign of the turn-based style, it's not here.

        • dkrulz legacy 10 years
          reply
          June 28, 2023 9:13 AM

          Yep and there aren't really the traditional party members like you would have in lots of previous games.

          • grendel legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            June 28, 2023 9:14 AM

            you have at least 1 party member at all times

        • grendel legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          June 28, 2023 9:14 AM

          rpg != turn based

          FF16 is definitely an RPG

      • CyCo_PL legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 28, 2023 9:30 AM

        It resembles Final Fantasy in that it has a lot of themes from previous Final Fantasy games. Has chocobos, bunch of the recognizable summons, the traditional FF spell/item names. But it's mainly an action game with some light RPG elements. If you liked maintaining and issuing commands to a party, you may be disappointed. If you like exploration, you may be disappointed. If you like Sega CD QTE games like Dragon's Lair or Revenge of the Ninja, you may love the Eikon battles.

        Ultimately the game is fun, I have fun with it every time I play it and that should really be all that matters. I've just never been a big fan of character action games like DMC or Bayonetta so my love for the FF series is really what's carrying me through.

      • breadsticks legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 28, 2023 9:47 AM

        Is it a new take on FF? Yes. Is it FF4/6/7/10? No

        • Vincent Grayson moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          June 28, 2023 10:55 AM

          A lot of the "feel" of it makes me think of FF4 and 12 mashed together.

    • mobab legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 28, 2023 9:42 AM

      Disappointing sales. They didn't do 300 million sales as projected.

