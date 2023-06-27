Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Watch the FTC vs. Microsoft/Activision Blizzard hearing livestream here

The FTC vs. Microsoft/Activision Blizzard hearing will be livestreamed via Zoom for those who wish to tune in.
Sam Chandler
The FTC vs. Microsoft/Activision Blizzard hearing is continuing and interested parties can tune in to hear the questions, answers, and evidence presented.

Listen to the FTC vs. Microsoft/Activision Blizzard hearing

Those who are interested in doing so can listen to (and sometimes watch) the FTC vs. Microsoft/Activision Blizzard hearing by joining the official Zoom meeting. We say listen and watch as sometimes it will be audio only while other times there will be video to view.

Two soldiers from Call of Duty fist bump in a helicopter
The popularity and availability of Call of Duty across all platforms has been a point of contention for Sony and the FTC.
Source: Activision Blizzard

The hearing between the FTC and Microsoft/Activision Blizzard is scheduled to take place across several days. The United States District Court, Northern District of California notes that the start time is an approximation but listeners can anticipate it starting at 8:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 a.m. ET and concluding at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET. Here are the days it will be broadcast:

  • June 27, 2023 – Tuesday
  • June 28, 2023 (afternoon) – Wednesday
  • June 29, 2023 – Thursday

A lot of information has come to light during the ongoing hearing. Some of the highlights include the revelation that PlayStation will not allow Activision access to console dev kits after the deal and that The Elder Scrolls 6 is likely five years away. Read over our FTC page for more updates.

This whole hearing situation occurred after Microsoft announced its acquisition of Activision Blizzard at the start of 2022. Since then, Sony and the FTC have thrown up roadblocks in an attempt to halt said acquisition.

Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest on this FTC hearing as well as more on the Microsoft and Activision Blizzard acquisition.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

