Riot Games announces cross-game 'Soul Fighter' summer event in July New game modes, champions, skins, assorted cosmetics, and more await League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runeterra fans this summer.

As Riot Games has grown its library of games beyond League of Legends, so too has the desire for more events featuring the likes of Teamfight Tactics and Legends of Runeterra alongside LoL. Riot seems to be moving forward with that demand and has announced a new summer event to celebrate many of its games set in the League of Legends universe. Soul Fighter is a cross-game event that will feature in-game promotions for League, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, and more alongside an in-person competition hosted on Twitch this coming July.

Riot Games announced the Soul Fighter event via a new trailer on the League of Legends YouTube channel on June 26, 2023. On July 20, 2023, Riot Games will launch a series of cross-game promotions for League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, and the mobile League of Legends: Wild Rift that will feature new game modes, in-client narrative experiences, champions, skins, assorted cosmetics, and more for each of these games. Ahead of the festivities on July 17, Riot Games will also host Soul Fighter: Fight Night on its Twitch channels, featuring an in-person event in which prominent content creators will compete in in-game challenges for the title of Fight Night Champion.

Riot Games’ Soul Fighter event is an answer to an experience fans of their games have been asking about for a while. With Riot expanding well beyond just League of Legends, the group could use an event that celebrates and offers more competition across its larger catalogue. League of Legends and Valorant already have well-built esports scenes, but the same can hardly be said of Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, and League of Legends: Wild Rift. Additionally, while Project L is already in talks to appear at some point at EVO, an event like Soul Fighter might also be a place to show off major updates and host major competitions in the game.

With this year acting as the test grounds for Soul Fighter, it will be interesting to see how it plays out. Stay tuned for more details leading up to the event, as well as further updates from Riot Games, right here at Shacknews.