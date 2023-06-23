Foamstars on verticality in gameplay, modes & possible crossovers We caught up to the developers of Foamstars to talk about gameplay, modes, and the possibility of characters like Cloud Strife appearing in the game.

Foamstars was quite the surprise during Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest 2023. We really have seen many games that seemed to openly try to compete with Splatoon’s formula, but Square Enix appears to be the ones to do it with Foamstars. We had a chance to try the game at Summer Game Fest and even got the opportunity to speak to the devs about what we saw.

Square Enix publishing strategy team lead and Foamstars executive director Rich Briggs was on hand to answer our questions at Summer Game Fest. He began by expressing how fun it was to see the game finally revealed and players getting to check out what the team has assembled. He also spoke to the verticality of the game and how players can use elevation to gain advantages and outplay their opponents. There are also classes in the game and Briggs goes into details on how they differentiate from each other, including close-range, long-range, balanced, and offense-heavy classes. Through these different classes, you can use foam to change the topography of the map and create strategically advantageous situations.

Briggs also talked about a variety of modes that will be coming to Foamstars. One of the modes we learned about are an elimination mode where players try to go for 7 knockouts to win. There’s also a “Smash the Star” mode where teams have a designated Star and the opposing sides need to target that character and knock them out to win the round. Briggs also claimed that several more game modes are on the way.

