ShackStream: Big Team Building in Crash Team Rumble - Episode 53 Crash Team Rumble has released and the team at Shacknews are ready to see if we can bring the wins.

Crash Team Rumble is out in the wild so you know what that means: a Big Team Building ShackStream dedicated to Crash Bandicoot’s latest adventure. However, this game doesn’t focus solely on the orange animal but instead features a whole ensemble of characters from the franchise. Tune in to the BTB livestream using the Twitch embed below!

This fifty-third episode of Big Team Building is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Viewers can expect the stream to last roughly two hours as we work together to secure as much fruit as possible. Reckon we can win more matches than we lose?

To get you up to speed: Crash Team Rumble is a new twist on the franchise. Players work as a team, taking control of one of the iconic Crash characters, to collect Wumpa Fruit and deliver them back to your base. While this is going on, you’ll be fighting and bashing other players from a third-person perspective in order to stop them from doing the same.

