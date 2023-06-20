Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Rivian signs deal with Tesla to adopt North American Charging Standard

Rivian vehicles will gain access to Tesla's Supercharger network in Spring 2024.
Donovan Erskine
Rivian
1

Over the past couple of months, we’ve seen a trend of vehicle manufacturers inking deals with Tesla that allow them to use the EV company’s massive Supercharger network for their own vehicles, adding a new level of convenience for non-Tesla EV drivers. Now, one of the biggest up-and-comers in the electric vehicle space is following that lead. Rivian and Tesla have made an agreement that lets the former start using Tesla Supercharging stations in Spring 2024.

Rivian announced its deal with Tesla in a press release to Business Wire earlier today. The manufacturer plans to release an NACS adapter for its R1T and R1S vehicles in Spring 2024, and will build NACS ports into its vehicles starting in 2025. Tesla Senior Director Rebecca Tinucci spoke about the EV industry adopting North American Charging Standard.

A row of Tesla Supercharger stations.

Source: Tesla
After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time.

