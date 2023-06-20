Rivian signs deal with Tesla to adopt North American Charging Standard Rivian vehicles will gain access to Tesla's Supercharger network in Spring 2024.

Over the past couple of months, we’ve seen a trend of vehicle manufacturers inking deals with Tesla that allow them to use the EV company’s massive Supercharger network for their own vehicles, adding a new level of convenience for non-Tesla EV drivers. Now, one of the biggest up-and-comers in the electric vehicle space is following that lead. Rivian and Tesla have made an agreement that lets the former start using Tesla Supercharging stations in Spring 2024.

Rivian announced its deal with Tesla in a press release to Business Wire earlier today. The manufacturer plans to release an NACS adapter for its R1T and R1S vehicles in Spring 2024, and will build NACS ports into its vehicles starting in 2025. Tesla Senior Director Rebecca Tinucci spoke about the EV industry adopting North American Charging Standard.



Source: Tesla

It’s great to see the industry coming together to adopt the North American Charging Standard. By doing so, we’re collectively ensuring all EV drivers have access to easy to use, reliable charging hardware. We look forward to welcoming Rivian owners to thousands of our Superchargers across North America. Rivian founder and CEO Ryan Scaringe also provided a statement on the partnership with Tesla. We’re excited to work with Tesla and to see collaborations like this help advance the world toward carbon neutrality. The adoption of the North American Charging Standard will enable our existing and future customers to leverage Tesla’s expansive Supercharger network while we continue to build out our Rivian Adventure Network. We look forward to continuing to find new ways to accelerate EV adoption. Rivian joins the likes of General Motors and Ford in adopting Tesla’s North American Charging standard. With more than 12,000 Superchargers across the United States and Canada, it’ll be interesting to see if this trend continues and if it leads to more advancements in the EV space.