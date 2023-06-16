Blizzard has plans to fix Diablo 4 Hardcore disconnect deaths, but not till Season 2 Blizzard revealed it's working out a system to auto-detect accidental disconnects and warp Hardcore players to safety, but it will take a while to implement.

Diablo 4 has quite an extensive and challenging campaign to explore, but a looming threat to Hardcore players in the form of disconnect deaths has trust in Blizzard’s servers sitting shaky. Blizzard knows it’s a problem too, and in a recent developer chat, suggested it is working on a fix for the problem. The only problem is that the fix may not arrive until Season 2, and Season 1 of Diablo 4 hasn’t even started yet.

Blizzard had one of its first major developer chats on the Diablo YouTube channel on June 16, 2023. It was on that developer chat that the leads of the game addressed the disconnection matter. It’s reportedly a two-pronged issue. The team is already working on fixes for a teleport bug that has been affecting some Hardcore players, but it’s also exploring fixes for issues where Hardcore players should have been immune to an untimely death, notably accidental disconnections.

“We're investigating both of those cases, and once we have identified the root cause, we'll tackle fixes for that,” Diablo 4 game director Joe Shely said.

The Diablo 4 devs discussed that they have some fixes in the work for disconnection issues for Hardcore players, but it may take till Season 2 to implement.

Source: Blizzard Entertainment

The fix the developers were talking about for the accidental disconnections involves Scrolls of Escape, which are a rare item confined to Hardcore mode. If players feel they are in danger of losing a fight and their character, they can use a Scroll of Escape to warp to safety. The system the devs teased would attach disconnect detection to the Scroll of Escape, in which it would recognize when an accidental disconnect has happened and warp the player to safety. And because it’s a rare item to begin with, it’s not exactly something a player could spam. Nonetheless, Blizzard is working out the kinks of how this disconnect detection would work and has said that this system might not be implemented until Season 2 in the game. Season 1 hasn’t even started yet and is expected to launch in mid-July.

It's good to know Blizzard recognizes the issue its Hardcore playerbase faces, but it looks like it’s going to be some time till we see a proper fix. Stay tuned for more details as they become available and follow the Diablo 4 topic for further coverage and guides.