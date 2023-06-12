ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 334 Put a wing cap on for more Super Mario 64 on Stevetendo.

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re wall jumping back into our Super Mario 64 playthrough. It has been a long journey but we’re getting closer to the end. During the last Mario 64 episode, we finally got to the top floor of Princess Peach’s castle. We also completed one of the last castle secret stars by getting all eight red coins with the wing cap.

That secret star is one of the toughest bonus stars to get in the game. Tic Toc Clock and Rainbow Ride are the only levels left but they’re the toughest levels in the game. Both levels will be a pain to get 100 coins in but we’ll try our best. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, join the show for what could be the final Super Mario 64 episode.

One could argue that Tic Toc Clock is the toughest level in Super Mario 64.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Coming up is more of out Live A Live playthrough this Wednesday. There will be another new playthrough starting on Tuesday night as we beat Star Fox 64 last week as well as dabbling in some Mario Party and Mario Tennis.

If you have made tons of progress in the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom but need a little bit of guidance, then Shacknews is perfect for you. We have guides and walkthroughs for all kinds of things that would help a Hylian out in their time of need. If classic gaming, like the Stevetendo show, is more your style, then check out the Shacknews Twitch channel and subscribe via Prime Gaming.

It isn’t a baseball night in the Stevetendo house tonight so all my attention, and anger, will be put toward Super Mario 64 and not the Mets. That will change tomorrow as the Mets have the Yankees coming to town to start the subway series. No matter how your season is going, it’s always nice to beat the Yankees. Game 5 of the NBA Finals is tonight and the Nuggets can close out the Heat and win their first NBA title.

This time of the year is usually E3 time but the convention hasn’t happened the last few years. That being said, keep an eye out for games getting added to the Nintendo Switch Online service as they could potentially be Stevetendo show episode material!