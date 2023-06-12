Pragmata gets a delay trailer at the Capcom Showcase
Capcom announced another delay for Pragmata during Summer Game Fest.
The Capcom Showcase featured a new look at Pragmata, a mysterious new IP from the publisher. The trailer ended on an unexpected note: with a letter to fans announcing that the game has been delayed yet again. There is no new release window for Pragmata.
The Pragmata delay announcement from the end of the new trailer reads as follows:
Pragmata was originally announced back in 2020. In 2021, the game was delayed to a 2023 release window. With the latest delay, there is no new expected release window for the game.
Dropping a delay announcement at the end of the new trailer isn’t something we see every showcase, but Capcom likes to dance to the beat of its own drum. Stick with Shacknews for all the other announcements coming out of the 2023 Capcom Showcase.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Pragmata gets a delay trailer at the Capcom Showcase