Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Pragmata gets a delay trailer at the Capcom Showcase

Capcom announced another delay for Pragmata during Summer Game Fest.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Capcom
1

The Capcom Showcase featured a new look at Pragmata, a mysterious new IP from the publisher. The trailer ended on an unexpected note: with a letter to fans announcing that the game has been delayed yet again. There is no new release window for Pragmata.

The Pragmata delay announcement from the end of the new trailer reads as follows:

Pragmata was originally announced back in 2020. In 2021, the game was delayed to a 2023 release window. With the latest delay, there is no new expected release window for the game.

Dropping a delay announcement at the end of the new trailer isn’t something we see every showcase, but Capcom likes to dance to the beat of its own drum. Stick with Shacknews for all the other announcements coming out of the 2023 Capcom Showcase.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola