Pragmata gets a delay trailer at the Capcom Showcase Capcom announced another delay for Pragmata during Summer Game Fest.

The Capcom Showcase featured a new look at Pragmata, a mysterious new IP from the publisher. The trailer ended on an unexpected note: with a letter to fans announcing that the game has been delayed yet again. There is no new release window for Pragmata.

The Pragmata delay announcement from the end of the new trailer reads as follows:

It is with a heavy heart that we must further postpone the release of Pragmata. Our team is currently hard at work making the best game that we possibly can, but we need more time. We will continue to do our best to ensure that the final product is one that is worthy of your patience. Thank you for your continued support.

Pragmata was originally announced back in 2020. In 2021, the game was delayed to a 2023 release window. With the latest delay, there is no new expected release window for the game.

Dropping a delay announcement at the end of the new trailer isn’t something we see every showcase, but Capcom likes to dance to the beat of its own drum. Stick with Shacknews for all the other announcements coming out of the 2023 Capcom Showcase.