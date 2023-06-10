Little Nemo makes a surprise return with new game during Wholesome Direct 2023 Little Nemo and the Guardians of Slumberland was announced during the Wholesome Direct and has a demo out on Steam now.

Among the indie games and projects that we’ve seen throughout this Summer Game Fest weekend, few probably could have guessed that the Little Nemo IP would make an appearance, but it sure did. During the Wholesome Direct 2023 showcase, we got a surprise announcement of Little Nemo and the Guardians of Slumberland. It looks like an action platformer in the vein of previous games in the Little Nemo IP. It’s coming to Nintendo Switch and PC, and even has a demo out on Steam as of today.

Little Nemo and the Guardians of Slumberland made an appearance on the Wholesome Direct 2023 showcase on June 10, 2023. It’s a game from the developers at DIE SOFT, who are also publishing the game. For those who don’t know, Little Nemo is a long-running IP created by American cartoonist Winsor McCay in 1905. However, it gained modern popularity with the animated film Little Nemo: Adventures in Slumberland in 1989. Many of the current iterations of Little Nemo are based on that film, and that seems to be the case with Guardians of Slumberland, too.

As can be seen in the trailer above, Little Nemo and the Guardians of Slumberland looks like a vibrant and beautiful new take on the action-platformer style of previous Little Nemo games. We’ll be traversing levels, gathering friends, collecting toys that can be used as gadgets and weapons, and battling against bosses in worlds full of beings that defy reality. The game doesn’t have a release date yet, but it will be coming out on Steam and Nintendo Switch. What’s more, a demo was released on Steam, so now players can download and get a taste of the game, as well as wishlisting it.

We certainly didn’t expect to see Little Nemo make an appearance on the Wholesome Games Direct (or anywhere for that matter), but we’ll happily accept it. Stay tuned for more of our Summer Game Fest 2023 coverage throughout the weekend.