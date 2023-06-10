Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

All announcements and trailers from Wholesome Direct Indie Game Showcase 2023

Watch the trailers for all the games revealed during the Wholesome Direct Indie Game Showcase 2023.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
5

Wholesome Direct Indie Game Showcase 2023 was a lovely experience as always, with dozens of games revealed. If you missed a second of the stream you can catch up on what was announced using our guide. We’ve got every game that was shown including trailers and links to Steam and other storefronts where appropriate!

Wholesome Direct Indie Game Showcase 2023

Wholesome Direct Indie Game Showcase 2023 kicked off on June 10, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. The livestream lasted a little over an hour and showcased positively dozens of cosy, charming, and otherwise entirely wholesome indie video games. Take a look at the livestream below and check out the full list of announcements underneath.

There’s a special Wholesome Direct Steam sale page dedicated to today’s livestream. Take a look at the page to find demos for some of the games revealed today and more!

Pre-show games

Wholesome Direct 2023 games

Wholesome Games wrap-up sizzle reel games

What was your favorite announcement from the Wholesome Direct Indie Game Showcase 2023? Any games make it onto your Steam Wishlist? Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest announcements and unveilings from Summer Game Fest 2023, the sort-of-E3.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola