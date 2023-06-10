All announcements and trailers from Wholesome Direct Indie Game Showcase 2023

Wholesome Direct Indie Game Showcase 2023 was a lovely experience as always, with dozens of games revealed. If you missed a second of the stream you can catch up on what was announced using our guide. We’ve got every game that was shown including trailers and links to Steam and other storefronts where appropriate!
Wholesome Direct Indie Game Showcase 2023
Wholesome Direct Indie Game Showcase 2023 kicked off on June 10, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. The livestream lasted a little over an hour and showcased positively dozens of cosy, charming, and otherwise entirely wholesome indie video games. Take a look at the livestream below and check out the full list of announcements underneath.
There’s a special Wholesome Direct Steam sale page dedicated to today’s livestream. Take a look at the page to find demos for some of the games revealed today and more!
Pre-show games
- Mineko’s Night Market – Steam | Trailer
- Pekoe – June 28 – Steam | Trailer
- Spirit Swap – Steam | Trailer
- Button City Soccer Days – Steam | Trailer
- Frogsong – Steam | Trailer
Wholesome Direct 2023 games
- I am a Caterpillar – Steam | Trailer
- Bubblegum Galaxy – Steam | Trailer
- Sticky Business – Steam | Trailer
- Station to Station – Steam | Trailer
- The Palace on the Hill – Steam | Trailer
- Usagi Shima – Game Page | Trailer
- Karma Zoo – Steam | Trailer
- Flutter Away – August 3 – Steam | Trailer
- Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge – Steam | Trailer
- Baladins – Early 2024 – Steam | Trailer
- A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers – Steam | Trailer
- Henry Halfhead – Steam | Trailer
- Gourdlets – Steam | Trailer
- Lakeburg Legacies – Steam | Trailer
- Loftia – Steam | Trailer
- Beastieball – Steam | Trailer
- Smushi Come Home – Steam | Trailer
- Venba – July 31 – Steam | Trailer
- Little Nemo and the Guardians of Slumberland – Steam | Trailer
- Garden Witch Life – Steam | Trailer
- Orange Season – Steam | Trailer
- Surmount – Steam | Trailer
- Grimoire Groves – Steam | Trailer
- Garden Buddies – Steam | Trailer
- A Tiny Sticker Tale – Steam | Trailer
- Everdeep Aurora – Steam | Trailer
- Kibu – Steam | Trailer
- Magical Delicacy – Steam | Trailer
- Little Friends: Puppy Island – Steam | Trailer
- The Guardian of Nature – Steam | Trailer
- Townseek – Steam | Trailer
- Feed All Monsters – Steam | Trailer
- Manitas Kitchen – Steam | Trailer
- Unpacking – Steam | Trailer
- Botany Manor – Steam | Trailer
- Solarpunk – Steam | Trailer
- While the Iron’s Hot – Steam | Trailer
- Wylde Flowers – Steam | Trailer
- A Highland Song – Steam | Trailer
- Sushi Ben – Twitter | Trailer
- Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley – Steam | Trailer
- The Star Named EOS – Steam | Trailer
- Fall of Porcupine – June 15 – Steam | Trailer
- Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life – June 27 – Steam | Trailer
- Tiny Bookshop – Steam | Trailer
- Wood & Weather – Steam | Trailer
- Campfire Cat Café – Google Play | Apple | Trailer
- Sopa – Steam | Trailer
- Tracks of Thought – Steam | Trailer
- Go-Go Town! – Steam | Trailer
Wholesome Games wrap-up sizzle reel games
- Cato – Steam
- Let’s! Revolution! – Steam
- Diluvian Winds – Steam
- Ducky’s Delivery Service – Steam
- Tall Trails – Steam
- Petit Island – Steam
- Quilts & Cats of Calico – Steam
- Pizza Possum – Steam
- The Last Alchemist – Steam
- Mars First Logistics – Steam
- Fishbowl – Steam
- Mirth Island – Steam
- Garden Life – Steam
- Sanya – Steam
- March of Shrooms – Steam
- Toasterball – Steam
- Townframe – Steam
- Window Garden – Google Play
- Word Factori – Steam
- Life After Magic – Steam
- Athenia Raphsody – Steam
- Fields of Mistria – Steam | Trailer
- Moonstone Island – Steam | Trailer
What was your favorite announcement from the Wholesome Direct Indie Game Showcase 2023? Any games make it onto your Steam Wishlist? Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest announcements and unveilings from Summer Game Fest 2023, the sort-of-E3.
