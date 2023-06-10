All announcements and trailers from Wholesome Direct Indie Game Showcase 2023

Wholesome Direct Indie Game Showcase 2023 was a lovely experience as always, with dozens of games revealed. If you missed a second of the stream you can catch up on what was announced using our guide. We’ve got every game that was shown including trailers and links to Steam and other storefronts where appropriate!

Wholesome Direct Indie Game Showcase 2023

Wholesome Direct Indie Game Showcase 2023 kicked off on June 10, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. The livestream lasted a little over an hour and showcased positively dozens of cosy, charming, and otherwise entirely wholesome indie video games. Take a look at the livestream below and check out the full list of announcements underneath.

There’s a special Wholesome Direct Steam sale page dedicated to today’s livestream. Take a look at the page to find demos for some of the games revealed today and more!

Pre-show games

Mineko’s Night Market – Steam | Trailer

Pekoe – June 28 – Steam | Trailer

Spirit Swap – Steam | Trailer

Button City Soccer Days – Steam | Trailer

Frogsong – Steam | Trailer

Wholesome Direct 2023 games

I am a Caterpillar – Steam | Trailer

Bubblegum Galaxy – Steam | Trailer

Sticky Business – Steam | Trailer

Station to Station – Steam | Trailer

The Palace on the Hill – Steam | Trailer

Usagi Shima – Game Page | Trailer

Karma Zoo – Steam | Trailer

Flutter Away – August 3 – Steam | Trailer

Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge – Steam | Trailer

Baladins – Early 2024 – Steam | Trailer

A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers – Steam | Trailer

Henry Halfhead – Steam | Trailer

Gourdlets – Steam | Trailer

Lakeburg Legacies – Steam | Trailer

Loftia – Steam | Trailer

Beastieball – Steam | Trailer

Smushi Come Home – Steam | Trailer

Venba – July 31 – Steam | Trailer

Little Nemo and the Guardians of Slumberland – Steam | Trailer

Garden Witch Life – Steam | Trailer

Orange Season – Steam | Trailer

Surmount – Steam | Trailer

Grimoire Groves – Steam | Trailer

Garden Buddies – Steam | Trailer

A Tiny Sticker Tale – Steam | Trailer

Everdeep Aurora – Steam | Trailer

Kibu – Steam | Trailer

Magical Delicacy – Steam | Trailer

Little Friends: Puppy Island – Steam | Trailer

The Guardian of Nature – Steam | Trailer

Townseek – Steam | Trailer

Feed All Monsters – Steam | Trailer

Manitas Kitchen – Steam | Trailer

Unpacking – Steam | Trailer

Botany Manor – Steam | Trailer

Solarpunk – Steam | Trailer

While the Iron’s Hot – Steam | Trailer

Wylde Flowers – Steam | Trailer

A Highland Song – Steam | Trailer

Sushi Ben – Twitter | Trailer

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley – Steam | Trailer

The Star Named EOS – Steam | Trailer

Fall of Porcupine – June 15 – Steam | Trailer

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life – June 27 – Steam | Trailer

Tiny Bookshop – Steam | Trailer

Wood & Weather – Steam | Trailer

Campfire Cat Café – Google Play | Apple | Trailer

Sopa – Steam | Trailer

Tracks of Thought – Steam | Trailer

Go-Go Town! – Steam | Trailer

Wholesome Games wrap-up sizzle reel games

Cato – Steam

Let’s! Revolution! – Steam

Diluvian Winds – Steam

Ducky’s Delivery Service – Steam

Tall Trails – Steam

Petit Island – Steam

Quilts & Cats of Calico – Steam

Pizza Possum – Steam

The Last Alchemist – Steam

Mars First Logistics – Steam

Fishbowl – Steam

Mirth Island – Steam

Garden Life – Steam

Sanya – Steam

March of Shrooms – Steam

Toasterball – Steam

Townframe – Steam

Window Garden – Google Play

Word Factori – Steam

Life After Magic – Steam

Athenia Raphsody – Steam

Fields of Mistria – Steam | Trailer

Moonstone Island – Steam | Trailer

What was your favorite announcement from the Wholesome Direct Indie Game Showcase 2023? Any games make it onto your Steam Wishlist? Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest announcements and unveilings from Summer Game Fest 2023, the sort-of-E3.