Firmament devs issue statement over use of AI in game's development Cyan Worlds spoke to the use of AI in Firmament after players took issue with the disclosure of use in the game's credits.

Firmament was quite an incredible and robust return to environmental puzzle-solving form for Cyan Worlds, but not everyone was thrilled with a revelation in the credits disclosing that AI had been used in certain parts of development. The backlash on this information was so much that Cyan Worlds felt it necessary to address and clarify the situation. While the studio did apologize for the disappointment it may have caused, it also clarified that AI was only used to experiment and implement early studio-created content, and on just a few points of final polish on the game.

Cyan Worlds made its extended statement on the matter of AI in Firmament via the official studio Twitter on June 8, 2023. In the credits of Firmament, the game discloses how AI was used in certain parts of development on the game, including the following:

Journals, logs, checklists, newspapers, stories, songs, poems, letters, loosely scattered papers; all backer portraits; all founders portraits; the “sunset” painings; the art-nouveau wallpaper in the Swan dormitory hallways; propaganda banners; coastal spill decal kit; all voiced mentor, announcer, founder, and other speeches; backer-exclusive content.

Cyan spoke to the matter of its use of AI tech in the development of Firmament via the Studio's Twitter.

Source: Cyan Worlds

Cyan goes on to explain that AI was only ever used to manipulate or experiment with original content that was generated within the company. Voice performances were captured by a member of the team who allegedly elected not to be credited. Their voice was then modulated into various forms and uses throughout the game. A similar technique was used in regards to written information included in the aforementioned notes, journals, poems, and more:

Our narrative team elected to use AI writing tools to ideate and experiment with how information they wrote themselves is presented in the game. The artists who used AI tools to assist in the creation of asssets (itemized above, as well as in the credits) used them solely to ideate on texture assets for very specific scenarios. Other than the small handful of textural assets described, no AI tools were used in any aspect of Cyan’s world-building or art creation efforts.

AI has continued to be a hot button issue with OpenAI facing a lawsuit this week due to ChatGPT being used to fabricate false accusations against a radio show host. Nonetheless, to say that AI tech has no place in games seems more hyperbolic. Firmament was an enjoyable trip in our Shacknews review and it sounds like AI helped streamline much of the process of implementation of original content. It remains to be seen if it will continue to be used this way, or maybe even take on an expanded role, but Cyan Worlds seems to have been considerate in the way it used the technology.