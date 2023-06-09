Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Firmament devs issue statement over use of AI in game's development

Cyan Worlds spoke to the use of AI in Firmament after players took issue with the disclosure of use in the game's credits.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Cyan Worlds
4

Firmament was quite an incredible and robust return to environmental puzzle-solving form for Cyan Worlds, but not everyone was thrilled with a revelation in the credits disclosing that AI had been used in certain parts of development. The backlash on this information was so much that Cyan Worlds felt it necessary to address and clarify the situation. While the studio did apologize for the disappointment it may have caused, it also clarified that AI was only used to experiment and implement early studio-created content, and on just a few points of final polish on the game.

Cyan Worlds made its extended statement on the matter of AI in Firmament via the official studio Twitter on June 8, 2023. In the credits of Firmament, the game discloses how AI was used in certain parts of development on the game, including the following:

Cyan Worlds' statement on AI content used in the development of Firmament.
Cyan spoke to the matter of its use of AI tech in the development of Firmament via the Studio's Twitter.
Source: Cyan Worlds

Cyan goes on to explain that AI was only ever used to manipulate or experiment with original content that was generated within the company. Voice performances were captured by a member of the team who allegedly elected not to be credited. Their voice was then modulated into various forms and uses throughout the game. A similar technique was used in regards to written information included in the aforementioned notes, journals, poems, and more:

AI has continued to be a hot button issue with OpenAI facing a lawsuit this week due to ChatGPT being used to fabricate false accusations against a radio show host. Nonetheless, to say that AI tech has no place in games seems more hyperbolic. Firmament was an enjoyable trip in our Shacknews review and it sounds like AI helped streamline much of the process of implementation of original content. It remains to be seen if it will continue to be used this way, or maybe even take on an expanded role, but Cyan Worlds seems to have been considerate in the way it used the technology.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    June 9, 2023 1:35 PM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Firmament devs issue statement over use of AI in game's development

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 9, 2023 2:46 PM

      Voice performances were captured by a member of the team who allegedly elected not to be credited


      ..what? They got someone who wasn't a VO artist to do the lines?

      Hey Doug when you are finished installing excel on the server can you come here and say the world must end in flames

      • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 9, 2023 2:50 PM

        Also this is Cyan. The dudes who made Myst and riven and made probably like dozen and dozens and dozens of millions of dollars off those games. They have been making games for a long time why the fuck are they getting uncredited team members to voice lines of dialogue in their video game

        • dopefish legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          June 9, 2023 2:57 PM

          because the dialog in their games has pretty much always been dev team members. and the "uncredited" bit was as the request of the team member, which is (assuming true) completely fine.

Hello, Meet Lola