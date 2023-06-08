Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Baby Steps is a new game from the creator of Getting Over It & QWOP

Players will need to operate the main character's legs independently as they stumble through a dangerous world.
Sam Chandler
The Devolver Digital showcase had a surprise for fans with the announcement of Baby Steps, a game from the creator of Getting Over It and QWOP. Take a look at the trailer below.

Baby Steps is the collaborative effort of Gabe Cuzzillo, Maxi Boch, and Bennett Foddy. Fans will recognize those names from titles like Ape Out and Getting Over It. This new game follows the perspective of the main character, Nate, who gets transported to some other location and discovers he can’t quite walk.

In order to play, users will need to control Nate’s legs independently of one another. For anyone that’s ever played QWOP, you’ll know this is likely going to be extremely difficult as you stumble through the environment. Some moments in the trailer show Nate shimmying across a ledge and falling, stumbling down a muddy hill, and knocking off a cairn.

Baby Steps is scheduled to release in 2024 on PlayStation 5 and PC. Keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest from this not-actually-E3 time of year including wrap ups from Summer Game Fest 2023 and more.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

