Ascendant Studios founder Bret Robbins discusses Immortals of Aveum and its inspirations Bret Robbins dives in on the making of Immortals of Aveum, his time in the gaming industry, and what he thinks of the Dead Space remake.

Ascendant Studios has spent the past several years working on its debut title. Late last year, players got a first glimpse of that game. It's a first-person magic shooter called Immortals of Aveum, and it takes single-player linear adventures into places they don't often go. To learn more, Shacknews had the opportunity to speak to studio founder Bret Robbins.

Robbins discusses the making of Immortals of Aveum, the game's conception, the evolution of the overall premise, approaching Electronic Arts to be part of its EA Originals label for indie titles, and his history in the gaming industry. Robbins has a vast resume that includes a lengthy stint at Sledgehammer Games. He talks about some of the influences that Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare and Sledgehammer's other CoD titles helped influence and shape Immortals of Aveum. The inspiration from those titles shows as we indicated in our recent Immortals of Aveum preview.

Of course, Robbins is known to many people as one of the minds behind the original Dead Space. We couldn't help but ask him about his thoughts on EA Motive's remake that was released earlier this year.

Immortals of Aveum is weeks away from release. Look for it to come to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on Thursday, July 20. For more videos like this, be sure to check out Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews on YouTube.