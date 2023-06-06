Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Ascendant Studios founder Bret Robbins discusses Immortals of Aveum and its inspirations

Bret Robbins dives in on the making of Immortals of Aveum, his time in the gaming industry, and what he thinks of the Dead Space remake.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Ascendant Studios has spent the past several years working on its debut title. Late last year, players got a first glimpse of that game. It's a first-person magic shooter called Immortals of Aveum, and it takes single-player linear adventures into places they don't often go. To learn more, Shacknews had the opportunity to speak to studio founder Bret Robbins.

Robbins discusses the making of Immortals of Aveum, the game's conception, the evolution of the overall premise, approaching Electronic Arts to be part of its EA Originals label for indie titles, and his history in the gaming industry. Robbins has a vast resume that includes a lengthy stint at Sledgehammer Games. He talks about some of the influences that Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare and Sledgehammer's other CoD titles helped influence and shape Immortals of Aveum. The inspiration from those titles shows as we indicated in our recent Immortals of Aveum preview.

Of course, Robbins is known to many people as one of the minds behind the original Dead Space. We couldn't help but ask him about his thoughts on EA Motive's remake that was released earlier this year.

Immortals of Aveum is weeks away from release. Look for it to come to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on Thursday, July 20. For more videos like this, be sure to check out Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews on YouTube.

Senior Editor
Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

