Apple Vision Pro does not support people wearing glasses with the device Users will need to set their glasses aside and rely on the Zeiss custom inserts.

Apple has just announced its Vision Pro, a virtual reality and augmented reality headset that looks to eke out space in the XR industry. While a lot of online talk has focused on the price, one additional thing to note is that it does not support the use of glasses at the same time. Users will need to remove their spectacles before donning Apple’s brand new HMD.

On June 5, 2023, Scott Stein of CNET reported in his hands-on of the Apple Vision Pro that the device does not support glasses. Stein wrote:

I couldn't wear my glasses during the demo. Apple's headset does not support glasses, instead relying on Zeiss custom inserts to correct wearers' vision.

That second part, about Zeiss custom inserts, is also of note. Though no price point has been given, the lenses are at least one way for users to see the micro-OLED displays clearly.

There’s still more we don’t quite know about the Apple Vision Pro, like its field-of-view and to what extent there is support of video games. Sure, there will be over 100 Apple Arcade games at launch, but those in the gaming sphere are no doubt curious whether or not the Vision Pro will look to replace their current VR HMD.

What we do know so far is that the Apple Vision Pro will start at a $3,499 USD price point and will begin shipping in 2024. Additionally, users seem to be quite impressed with watching movies through the device.

In saying all of this, users who wear glasses will likely need to consider additional costs when picking up their Apple Vision Pro. Perhaps the lack of glasses support will change the minds of some consumers. Check out our Apple page for more information on what was revealed at WWDC 2023.