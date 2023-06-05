ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 331 The return of Super Mario 64 tonight on Stevetendo!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re jumping back into our Super Mario 64 playthrough. It has been quite some time since we started this playthrough but it’s time for everyone’s favorite plumber from Brooklyn to return to the Stevetendo show stage. During the last Super Mario 64 episode, we unlocked the door that leads to the second floor of Princess Peach’s castle and took care of Tall, Tall Mountain.

We’ll be picking up the playthrough tonight with the next level, Snowman’s Land, a winter wonderland with a giant snowman right in the middle of the stage. After that, Wet-Dry World, one of the tougher levels in the game, should be the next stage we tackle. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, join the show for more of our Super Mario 64 playthrough.

It's really cold in Snowman's Land. Don't lose your hat, Mario!

©Nintendo

No Mets baseball tonight but game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals is tonight. Vegas won the first game so Florida has to bounce back. We’ll be checking the score periodically during the livestream as we do with sporting events.

Keep thinking of games that you’d like to see on the Stevetendo show. Its got a good chance to have an episode if it’s on the Nintendo Switch Online service since it makes it easier to stream the game.