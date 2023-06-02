ShackStream: Big Team Building in Street Fighter 6 - Episode 52 Street Fighter 6 servers are up and we're throwing down on a special episode of Big Team Building on the Shacknews Twitch channel!

The day has arrived. Street Fighter 6 servers are turned on and players all over the world are throwing down in the next generation of Capcom’s crown jewel of fighting games. We reviewed the game and enjoyed it thoroughly, but now that everyone can play, we’re happy to join in this launch and stream some matches today on a special episode of the Big Team Building ShackStream.

Join us today at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel as several of the Shacknews crew join up to throw down in matches throughout the afternoon. You can also watch the action just below.

We appreciate everyone who stops through our ShackStreams. Your support helps us to keep these streams going strong and bring you the best content we have to offer. If you’d like to support our efforts, following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel is the best way to go about it. It helps us a lot and you’ll know exactly when we’re going live when we do it. You can even subscribe for free if you have an Amazon Prime account and link it up to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming. That gets you a free subscription to use as you please each month and we’d be happy to have your free subscription if you have nowhere else to go with it.

Street Fighter 6 is a monumental step forward for the franchise, featuring oodles of polish and fun throughout its various modes. That’s why it earned such a high score in our review, but you can see for yourself when we go live today. We’ll be taking to the lobbies of Street Fighter 6 soon, so tune in and join us!