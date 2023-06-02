Blizzard acknowledges Diablo 4 Invalid License error on PS5 The developer is currently investigating the situation.

Diablo 4 has been released in early access for those who purchased the Deluxe or Ultimate Editions of the game. As fans have been jumping into the newest installment in the action-RPG, not everyone has been able to hop on smoothly. Players on PS5 have been plagued by an Invalid License error that has prevented them from launching the game, many of them taking to social media to air their frustrations. Blizzard has acknowledged the issue and says that it’s currently looking for a solution.

When Diablo 4 was unlocked in early access yesterday evening, complaints started to pour in on social media from PS5 players about the Invalid License error. Essentially, the error is treating the players as if they don’t own the game, despite them having purchased it. Shortly after celebrating the game’s launch, Blizzard shared a message on Twitter confirming the PS5 error.



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

We are seeing reports regarding PlayStation users experiencing Invalid License errors. The team is looking into this right now and will update once we have more information.

In the replies, some players have been sharing their personal workarounds to the issue. Several of them stated that making a microtransaction purchase for the game on the store allowed them to access the game. It’s certainly frustrating for players that have already paid more than the standard price of the game, but it’s a potential fix for those that just can’t wait for Blizzard to issue a hotfix.

Here’s hoping the Diablo 4 Invalid License error on PS5 gets cleared up soon, so that everyone can enjoy a weekend in Hell. The game has only been out for less than a day, and a patch has already been issued to address some early problems. Stay with us here at Shacknews for all of your Diablo 4 needs.